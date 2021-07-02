Wayne Cyclery reaches the end of the road

Even after more than 40 years, John Wayne still likes repairing bicycles.
“I enjoy riding a bike. But I enjoy fixing it, too,” Wayne said.
He plans to continue to work on bicycles. But after Saturday, he’ll no longer be getting paid for it.
Wayne and his wife, Teresa, are retiring when they close the doors on Wayne Cyclery. The business will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. And that’ll be it.
If you need to get an inner tube replaced or a chain fixed, you’d better hurry.
Wayne Cyclery took its place in downtown Grand Island a long time ago, way before the area became known as Railside.
The business, which smells of rubber, has operated at 309 N. Pine St. since July 4, 1991. For 10 years before that, it was located at 253 S. Locust.
Wayne, who will turn 70 at the end of this year, has worked at bike shops since he was a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
His parents told him to do something he loved, and that’s what he has done.
Expensive racing bikes are fun to repair. But he prefers working on a bicycle the owner relies on a great deal, even “if it’s the cheapest bike in the world.”
Wayne likes helping those people get back on the road.
“They’re usually the most appreciative customers and the most appreciative riders. That’s what I like the best,” he said.
Wayne likes the mechanical perfection of a bicycle.
With a bike, “everything is logical,” he says. When an electronic device goes out, it’s hard to figure out what went wrong.”
A gear system and brake system are all mechanical.
“And everything has a right and wrong way. If the stars all align correctly, everything works perfectly.”
Even a bike sold at a discount store will do the job, if it’s put together the right way.
Between the main floor, mezzanine and basement, Wayne’s bike-filled shop totals 23,000 square feet. Before Wayne Cyclery moved in, it was the home of Rock Warrior, described by Wayne as a ”loud rock ’n’ roll club.”
The Waynes have received interest in the building, which they own. The new owner might buy the business and the building. If he or she wants just the building, Wayne will sell his inventory to other bicycle shops.
He grew up at Bloomington, Ind., where his father, William, was a professor of geology. In 1968, the family moved to Lincoln, where William took a job at the University of Nebraska. Wayne’s mother, Naomi, taught physical education at the high school in Hickman.
Wayne got his first bike when he was 9 or 10. To pay for it, he split wood, getting 2 cents a split. It took him two years to buy the three-speed Schwinn, which cost $65.
“I rode of lot of miles on that bike,” he said.
In college, he enjoyed worked at the Freewheelin’ bike shop in Lincoln. Earlier, he’d worked at another shop, Mr. Bike.
Wayne earned a degree in architecture in 1975 from UNL, but he never thought seriously about using it. He comes from an academic family, and going to college is “something you did.” In 1976 he spent three months in Europe — on a bicycle, of course.
At Freewheelin’, Wayne had a lot of customers from Grand Island, who suggested he move west to open a shop.
He met Teresa, a David City native, in Lincoln. “He was smitten,” she says, smiling.
They were married in 1989. For more than 20 years, Teresa worked at Lewis Greenscape, sometimes riding her bike to work.
They have two kids and two grandchildren.
Wayne has supported a lot of good causes in Grand Island, including Habitat for Humanity. When he was young, his parents told him, “It’s not about money.” It’s more important to sleep well at night.
During the years, he has taken in many trade-ins, which “a lot of times we’ll end up donating to one place or another.”
Typically, he sells about 500 bicycles a year.
Early this year, bicycle manufacturers told Wayne not to any expect any new bicycles for about a year. That news played a role in his retirement.
The family’s use of the John Wayne name, by the way, predates the American icon. His great-grandfather was named John W. Wayne. His father was William John Wayne.
Still, there’s a life-size cutout of the actor in the bike shop. In honor of COVID-19, the Duke is now wearing a mask.
After this weekend, the wheels at Wayne’s Cyclery will no longer be spinning.
On the subject of turning, the Byrds once sang that for everything, there is a season.
And for Wayne Cyclery, that season ends Saturday.