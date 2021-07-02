Wayne Cyclery reaches the end of the road

Wayne got his first bike when he was 9 or 10. To pay for it, he split wood, getting 2 cents a split. It took him two years to buy the three-speed Schwinn, which cost $65.

“I rode of lot of miles on that bike,” he said.

In college, he enjoyed worked at the Freewheelin’ bike shop in Lincoln. Earlier, he’d worked at another shop, Mr. Bike.

Wayne earned a degree in architecture in 1975 from UNL, but he never thought seriously about using it. He comes from an academic family, and going to college is “something you did.” In 1976 he spent three months in Europe — on a bicycle, of course.

At Freewheelin’, Wayne had a lot of customers from Grand Island, who suggested he move west to open a shop.

He met Teresa, a David City native, in Lincoln. “He was smitten,” she says, smiling.

They were married in 1989. For more than 20 years, Teresa worked at Lewis Greenscape, sometimes riding her bike to work.

They have two kids and two grandchildren.

Wayne has supported a lot of good causes in Grand Island, including Habitat for Humanity. When he was young, his parents told him, “It’s not about money.” It’s more important to sleep well at night.