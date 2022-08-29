Wayne State, Creighton partner for new Grand Island nurse career program

Wayne State College and Creighton University are partnering for a new nursing career pathway program based in Grand Island.

Through the partnership, students will attend three years at Wayne State and a fourth year at Creighton via its affiliate program at CHI Health St. Francis.

"This new program, an accelerated nursing pathway, will place Grand Island at the forefront of nursing education in Central Nebraska," said Mayor Roger Steele at a press conference held Monday at Grand Island City Hall.

WSC plays an important role in Grand Island and developing its workforce, said Nebraska State College System Chancellor Paul Turman at Monday's press conference.

"Wayne State does not have the authority to offer health care based degree programs," he said. "For them to be able to help serve Grand Island requires them to work in consultation with a great institution like Creighton University, which has the capacity and ability to create this very unique three-plus-one program to help students."

By 2028, the "nursing pipeline" in Nebraska will need to be increased by nearly 11%, which is about 3,000 additional nurses, noted Turman.

"I look forward to this initial cohort coming into play this year and seeing this program start to fill the long-term workforce needs of the state," he said.

Creighton Provost Mardell Wilson said Monday the university is "absolutely delighted to be in Grand Island."

"(Our) mission is about serving others," she said. "In this particular case, this is a partnership that allows us to work together, men and women, for and with others."

The new program will help meet local and state workforce needs, said Wilson.

"One institution cannot fulfill all the nursing requirements that we need throughout the state and actually in the country and our world," she said. "This partnership allows us to reach our greatest citizens, from Omaha and beyond, into Nebraska, where we can attract others into this great profession."

Creighton Vice Provost of Health Sciences Catherine Todero noted Monday there is "a terrible shortage of nurses nationwide."

"Rural communities most often experience them more acutely than some other communities," she said. "Creighton is pleased that we can partner with (WSC) to offer a three-plus-one program, which allows a student to study very hard for three years at Wayne State and then finish the major at Creighton."

Creighton has been offering an accelerated nursing program for many years and boasts the second such program in the country, said Todero.

"I like to say to people, we were doing it when people said it could not be done," she said. "We have a very successful program."

WSC President Marysz Rames said Monday she was "thrilled" for the signing of an agreement between two institutions that are "focused on serving Grand Island and Central Nebraska."

"From day one I was so impressed with their genuine interest in working with us," she said, "and their willingness to be innovative, along with Wayne State, to make this program a reality and find a way to move us forward, and that's what we've done."

She added, "It's a real partnership as we prepare them over those three years and then return them to Grand Island, where they'll complete that BSN."

Steele concluded by calling it "a truly exciting announcement."

"I do believe it will help us retain our young nursing students in Grand Island," he said. "I thank Wayne State College and Creighton University for their investment in Grand Island's future. This agreement will enhance Grand Island's reputation as a center for excellent medical care."