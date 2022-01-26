Wayne State partnership creates new possibilities for CCC students, grads

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just another good example of the types of partnerships that mentor community college has with other higher ed institutions,” Kemnitz said.

Central Community College President Matt Gotschall said, “This agreement is an outstanding opportunity for our CCC alumni throughout our 25-county service area to get full credit for their associate degree from CCC and up to a third year of additional hours they may have picked up at CCC or other colleges.”

Central Community College graduates also may apply credits to a degree from WSC, Gotschall said. “Current students will benefit from this program as well, especially since students should be able to complete their bachelor’s degree in technology while working and living in their CCC area community.”

Through the agreement, CCC and WSC will be equipped to partner and collaborate on recruitment, advising and retention. Students taking advantage of the partnership will be advised to work with academic advisers at both institutions. Also, students who transfer credits from CCC must meet WSC’s admission standards. Should those parameters be met, a student could be eligible for WSC transfer student scholarships.