Wayne State partnership creates new possibilities for CCC students, grads

A freshly inked partnership between Central Community College and Wayne State College aims to make moving beyond an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree more within reach for CCC students and alumni.
The agreement allows students who complete associate of applied science degrees at CCC to seamlessly transfer their completed credits to WSC. Per the agreement, WSC will accept up to 80 credit hours toward the 120-credit hour program.
Central Community College-Grand Island President Marcie Kemnitz said the partnership will open doors for CCC students.
“It’s a nice collaboration where the students from CCC can take advantage of their two-year degree with us not only in the workforce, but to transfer into Wayne State … to get that bachelor’s degree opportunity without having to take a lot of duplicate credits.”
This isn’t necessarily the case between all institutions, Kemnitz said.
While Wayne State seems a distant institution physically, CCC still falls within their realm, Kemnitz said.
“Essentially, Central Community College for the most part is in their service area,” she said. “In terms of collaboration with one of the state colleges, and this kind of opened the door for it. With the work that Wayne State’s already doing in Grand Island, in relationship to the internship program, this is a nice fit in terms of their presence already here in Grand Island.”
“It’s just another good example of the types of partnerships that mentor community college has with other higher ed institutions,” Kemnitz said.
Central Community College President Matt Gotschall said, “This agreement is an outstanding opportunity for our CCC alumni throughout our 25-county service area to get full credit for their associate degree from CCC and up to a third year of additional hours they may have picked up at CCC or other colleges.”
Central Community College graduates also may apply credits to a degree from WSC, Gotschall said. “Current students will benefit from this program as well, especially since students should be able to complete their bachelor’s degree in technology while working and living in their CCC area community.”
Through the agreement, CCC and WSC will be equipped to partner and collaborate on recruitment, advising and retention. Students taking advantage of the partnership will be advised to work with academic advisers at both institutions. Also, students who transfer credits from CCC must meet WSC’s admission standards. Should those parameters be met, a student could be eligible for WSC transfer student scholarships.
“I am really encouraged by this partnership,” said Wayne State College President Marysz Rames. “I think it truly does show real collaboration and real partnership between Central, Wayne State, our business communities in putting students on the right path. Most importantly, it’s a real win for the business community because it keeps those students in (CCC’s area) working with their employers and fine tuning their skills to become an even more significant part of the organization in the future.”
The agreement between WSC and CCC will be effective for five years. Administrators from both institutions will meet annually to review it.
Kemnitz said it’s all about providing opportunities for CCC students – and the communities CCC serves. “There’s degree fit for different people, and I think sometimes people - our students don’t always realize what those opportunities are. This is one more way to help them get where they want to be or say, ‘Hey, this is a possibility.’”
