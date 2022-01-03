Wayne State’s championship women’s rugby team includes Grand Island Senior High grad

From the beginning, she loved it. “It felt really good to be on a team again. Everyone was just so welcoming, and so fun. I just felt like I belonged from the start.”

The team consists of “a bunch of goofy people” with whom she fit in well.

But she also loved the sport of rugby. Although she loved volleyball and tennis, she never really got into basketball. She fouled out of every basketball game she ever played, she said. She played soccer before she was 10.

She liked playing powderpuff football in high school and intramural flag football in college. Rugby combines elements of every sport she’s ever played.

In rugby, players get to run and get to tackle. And “tackling people is pretty fun,” she said.

She likes the toughness of the sport.

“You’ve got to be tough and you have to find that grit,” she said. “You have to dig deep and just give it everything you’ve got.”

It’s fun to have an outlet in which you can be with your friends, playing a game all of them love “and be physical with it,” Armstrong said.