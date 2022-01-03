Wayne State’s championship women’s rugby team includes Grand Island Senior High grad

On the rugby field, Grand Island native Samantha Armstrong doesn’t shy away from contact.
Her coach at Wayne State College, Darrin Barner, says Armstrong’s asset “is her aggressive, hard tackling.”
A photo on the Wayne women’s rugby webpage shows Armstrong hitting an opposing player hard, causing a fumble. Looking at the photo, one would guess the sound emitted by the opponent was something along the lines of “Oomph.”
“She’s pretty fearless. She hits hard,” Barner said of Armstrong.
In the bruising sport of rugby, players don’t wear pads. Armstrong jokes that “the only protection we have is our socks and our mouthguard.”
Armstrong didn’t join Wayne’s rugby club team until her senior year. But during the year, she got to experience a national championship.
On Dec. 5 at Knoxville, Tennessee, Wayne State won the National Collegiate Rugby small college women’s national championship. The Wildcats defeated SUNY-Cortland to capture the trophy, which is called the Cohen Cup.
The day before, in the semifinals, Wayne topped Northern Michigan. In that game, Armstrong scored a goal on a 70-meter breakaway.
Armstrong graduated in 2018 from Grand Island Senior High, where she played volleyball and tennis all four years. She had no experience with rugby until she joined the Wayne team.
She was invited to join the squad as a freshman. Barner approached her at the Sports and Rec Fair and encouraged her to give it a try. “The coach is very good at coming up to girls and saying, “You look athletic. You need to come on this team,’” Armstrong said.
The idea sounded fun. Armstrong asked her older sister, Sydney, who was a Wayne State senior. She said it wouldn’t be a good idea. “You need your brain. What if you get a head injury?”
At the time, both of the Armstrongs were in a pre-dentistry program. Sydney has remained on that career path. She’s now in her third year of dental school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Samantha has since changed her major to international business.
At the Sports and Rec fair her senior year, a member of the rugby team urged Armstrong to join, saying the team would get to play in Canada this season and win a national championship.
Armstrong considered the idea. “I like to try to new things. I’m kind of a happy-go-lucky type of person.” So she decided to give it a try.
From the beginning, she loved it. “It felt really good to be on a team again. Everyone was just so welcoming, and so fun. I just felt like I belonged from the start.”
The team consists of “a bunch of goofy people” with whom she fit in well.
But she also loved the sport of rugby. Although she loved volleyball and tennis, she never really got into basketball. She fouled out of every basketball game she ever played, she said. She played soccer before she was 10.
She liked playing powderpuff football in high school and intramural flag football in college. Rugby combines elements of every sport she’s ever played.
In rugby, players get to run and get to tackle. And “tackling people is pretty fun,” she said.
She likes the toughness of the sport.
“You’ve got to be tough and you have to find that grit,” she said. “You have to dig deep and just give it everything you’ve got.”
It’s fun to have an outlet in which you can be with your friends, playing a game all of them love “and be physical with it,” Armstrong said.
“And as a woman, I feel like there’s not a lot of opportunities for us to do things like that,” she said.
Armstrong has never been afraid of making tackles. If anything, she finds it exciting.
Her captain, noting that Armstrong played volleyball and tennis, said, “Why are you so good at tackling?”
“I had a mean older sister,” Armstrong said.
Bringing people down from behind is fine, but you can’t make “the good satisfying tackle” that you can tackling people head-on or from the side, she said.
Armstrong, who stands 5-foot-8, was faced with bringing down an opposing player who weighed maybe 230 pounds.
Her coach advised her to get low, drive and grab her legs if possible.
You can’t run without your legs, he noted, so just hang on tight and wait until she falls.
In spite of the size differential, Armstrong didn’t cower. “I went at her with all I’ve got,” she said.
Armstrong, 21, is the daughter of Will and Lori Armstrong of Grand Island.
She and Sydney have a younger sister, Sophia, who attends Grand Island Senior High. They also have a brother named Nolan.
Armstrong doesn’t think she’s the toughest of the three girls. Sydney, for instance, competed in high school rodeo.
Sydney gets her “farmstrong” nature from their mother, Armstrong said.
Lori Armstrong grew up on a dairy farm near Milnor, N.D., and instilled the “virtues of hard work in us since we were small,” Armstrong said. “We’d be out there with her working on projects from sunrise til sunset. And so we’re all pretty tough in that way.”
“Sam has always been a very tenacious child,” Lori said. “Rugby really was right up her alley.”
She and her husband didn’t even know Samantha was playing rugby this year until the team had played several games. “She’s just a very independent child,” Lori said.
Rugby players are tough, Lori said. “They’re not afraid to take a hit, or dish out a hit.”
Until her daughter took up the sport, Lori knew nothing about rugby. But they enjoyed watching the games.
“Girls oftentimes don’t get the opportunity to have physical contact because that’s not super-ladylike,” Lori said. Rugby definitely does not fit the social norm for women, she said. “It’s a physical, aggressive game.”
Samantha isn’t tougher than her sisters, Lori said. By anyone’s standards, the three girls are “all pretty tough. I raised them like boys, I think.”
Even though her daughter dishes out hits, Lori doesn’t worry about injury that much because Samantha plays wing, which is similar to a wide receiver in football.
“I mean, she can get tackled and she has gotten tackled, but it’s not like playing in those middle positions. So I don’t worry about her that much. Plus, she’s a wing because she’s fast, and she can get away from people,” she said, laughing.
It’s easy to see why Wayne State won the title, Armstrong said.
“We put in more work for longer than anybody else,” she said. “We had morning conditionings at 6 a.m. and we would condition after practice.”
It’s evident to everyone on the team that they’re expected to put in “100% effort the entire time, and we all wanted to do that.”
Sixty minutes into a game “when everybody else gets tired, we just go harder,” Armstrong said.
“If you want to beat us, you’re going to have to outwork us, and we work extremely hard,” Barner said.
The Wayne women have now won 13 national titles in eight years. In the fall, the school competes in 15-on-15 rugby. The spring season is devoted to 7-on-7.
Barner, who has been at Wayne 20 years, coaches both the men’s and women’s club teams.
The women’s team includes another player from this area. Taylor Ference, who starts for the Wildcats, is a junior from Loup City.
Rugby is an easy crossover sport for girls who played softball, basketball, track or soccer in high school. Barner likes to recruit girls who played those sports.
Ference is “an excellent example of a Class D/Class C school girl that can easily transfer into competitive rugby,” Barner said.
Small-town Nebraska girls who played other sports in high school “are the nucleus of our team,” he said.