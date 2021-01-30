Wayne Stelk to retire from Grand Island Public Schools

Grand Island Public Schools Chief of Human Capital Management Wayne Stelk has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the school year. His final day with GIPS will be Aug. 15.

In his 22-plus years with GIPS, Stelk has worked for six superintendents and helped staff hundreds of positions throughout GIPS. Born and raised in Grand Island, Stelk has been a steadying force for the school district since he was hired in 1999.

“My biggest worry about retirement is that I’ll have to retrain my vehicle to not drive to the Kneale Administration Building every morning,” he said. “When I think back over the years about what I’m proudest of, a few things come to mind. There have been so many important district initiatives that were launched since I got here: the Early Childhood Learning Center, the Skills Academy, bringing social workers into the fold, etc.

“We have been effective at staffing these programs with talented employees, which makes me proud. I’m happy to have promoted stability and moral integrity in our district. I’ve tried to bring that to the decisions made by our district.

Stelk said that while he never wants to abandon a partly finished product or program, he recognizes there always will be work to do.