Wayne Stelk to retire from Grand Island Public Schools

Grand Island Public Schools Chief of Human Capital Management Wayne Stelk has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the school year. His final day with GIPS will be Aug. 15.
In his 22-plus years with GIPS, Stelk has worked for six superintendents and helped staff hundreds of positions throughout GIPS. Born and raised in Grand Island, Stelk has been a steadying force for the school district since he was hired in 1999.
“My biggest worry about retirement is that I’ll have to retrain my vehicle to not drive to the Kneale Administration Building every morning,” he said. “When I think back over the years about what I’m proudest of, a few things come to mind. There have been so many important district initiatives that were launched since I got here: the Early Childhood Learning Center, the Skills Academy, bringing social workers into the fold, etc.
“We have been effective at staffing these programs with talented employees, which makes me proud. I’m happy to have promoted stability and moral integrity in our district. I’ve tried to bring that to the decisions made by our district.
Stelk said that while he never wants to abandon a partly finished product or program, he recognizes there always will be work to do.
“I feel good about the people who we have on board right now who will carry the work forward.”
Stelk said he looks forward to spending more time camping and hiking, and an opportunity to restore a truck alongside his son-in-law.
Superintendent Tawana Grover said that when she arrived at GIPS, Stelk told her he was nearing retirement and would only be with the district for “another year or two.” She said it has now been five years.
“I couldn’t be more grateful for each of them,” she said. “Mr. Stelk’s attitude is infectious in our district. I want to thank Mr. Stelk for consistently putting others before himself and for enhancing our district in so many ways. He has been an invaluable resource for our HR department for years, and most recently has been an important voice on our pandemic team. His knowledge, skills and kindness will be greatly missed at GIPS.”
Board President Bonnie Hinkle said Stelk is “an outstanding HR professional” who has made a “significant difference” on GIPS.
“He has been a strong advocate for teachers and staff while also staying true to our mission,” she said. “It’s always difficult to see dedicated professionals leave the district, but we’re happy for them as they have worked hard and earned the right to retire.”