We all need to stand up for our own beliefs

EDITOR’S NOTE: Jackie Ruiz-Rodriguez is a new voice that will be heard every other Friday in the Grand Island Independent. She is a junior at Grand Island Senior High School and the editor of the school newspaper - The Islander. This is her first column in the Independent.
Have you ever felt like you were alone in the world or wondered if there were people who could understand you?
I know that I have.
About 60% of people reported, in an online survey, that they felt left out or isolated from others and about 36 percent felt lonely.
I’ve always wondered if there was a way to change how people felt.
If we began sticking together, would that make a difference?
Grand Island Senior High’s SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) club is a great resource for students who are struggling with problems and need to be heard.
They are 10 members in the group that talk about community issues and personal topics such as drunk driving, substance abuse, and more.
I spoke with club advisor, Haley Koeppe, and thought that it was an amazing club because their main goal is to focus on students and their needs.
“We are trying to make a change because students believe that changes need to be made,” she said.
I think that it’s important to have someone you can talk to especially when you’re growing up and are experiencing difficult situations.
I remember growing up and watching my parents struggle through their own problems.
I never thought to reach out and speak about the things that concerned me, but as soon as I did, it felt as though a weight was lifted off my shoulders.
I’ve talked to students in the school and found that talking to others about their problems and concerns helped them feel less alone, too.
Emily Whiting, a student with the group, said she joined SADD because it’s a good resource for students who haven’t been taught how to deal with situations at home.
She said that being in a group of people made things easier.
Something that I found remarkable about this club is that they not only talk about community issues, but go to protests and try to make the world a better place.
I’ve seen so many people who disagree with what is going on in the world, but don’t know how to voice their opinions and make a change.
I found it amazing that a group of students could come together and start making a difference one step at a time.
It’s not always easy to trust others, but I’ve found the world to be less scary when you have someone else to face it with.
Though this is usually true, that’s not always the case for everybody. I think that there are times we have to be alone to figure things out for ourselves and learn to trust and love who we are.
There are two quotes that I like to read from time to time. They contradict each other in a way, but I think that they are both important to understand:
“It’s easy to stand in the crowd but it takes courage to stand alone,” (Mahatma Gandhi) and “Sometimes life is too hard to be alone, and sometimes life is too good to be alone,” (Elizabeth Gilbert).
I think that Gandhi was trying to say that it’s easy to follow others, but it takes courage to stand up for your own beliefs and fight for them.
I think Gilbert was trying to explain that having someone to share your worries, happiness, excitement, and fear with is memorable and important.
Both quotes have deep meanings that show two different ways of thinking.
My belief is that we should always stand for what we believe in and that it’s OK to be alone. I think that learning to be alone can be a great thing in itself, but I also think that having someone to talk to can make life a little easier and memorable.
SADD isn’t the only organization that helps students and people. There are many other organizations in Grand Island that need recognition such as our fire department, the crisis center, and the Salvation Army. They have saved people’s lives and taken care of our community as well.
But I think that clubs like these should also be recognized for trying to help the youths and make them leaders.
Standing alone can be great, but working together is when we are most powerful. I think that protests in the past have shown us that if we all stand for a cause, we can make a true difference.
Jackie Ruiz-Rodriguez is a junior at Grand Island Senior High and editor of the school’s newspaper - The Islander.