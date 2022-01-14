We all need to stand up for our own beliefs

I found it amazing that a group of students could come together and start making a difference one step at a time.

It’s not always easy to trust others, but I’ve found the world to be less scary when you have someone else to face it with.

Though this is usually true, that’s not always the case for everybody. I think that there are times we have to be alone to figure things out for ourselves and learn to trust and love who we are.

There are two quotes that I like to read from time to time. They contradict each other in a way, but I think that they are both important to understand:

“It’s easy to stand in the crowd but it takes courage to stand alone,” (Mahatma Gandhi) and “Sometimes life is too hard to be alone, and sometimes life is too good to be alone,” (Elizabeth Gilbert).

I think that Gandhi was trying to say that it’s easy to follow others, but it takes courage to stand up for your own beliefs and fight for them.

I think Gilbert was trying to explain that having someone to share your worries, happiness, excitement, and fear with is memorable and important.