We can all learn lessons from the Lone Ranger

What this country really needs, with all of its confusion and strife, is the Lone Ranger.
Watching the old show on Family Entertainment TV, I’ve been struck by how many of his comments apply to today’s world.
“I like to think of myself as an American who believes in the future of our country with its people living and working together,” he says in one show.
In another episode, a man says he does not know the hero’s real name. “But I do know that he believes in our country as one nation indivisible. He’s the Lone Ranger.”
So many of his comments seem timely.
“There’s nothing worse than a lawman gone bad,” the Lone Ranger says. “Anyone who would use a position of trust for his own personal gain is worse than a common criminal.”
The masked man and Tonto never stay in one place for long.
“Why couldn’t they have stayed a little longer?” a young man asks his father.
“They have work to do, son. As long as there’s cruelty and injustice and dishonesty in the world, there’s work for men like Tonto and the Lone Ranger,” is the response.
The Lone Ranger lives in a world in which decent folk work together.
In one episode, the spirit of cooperation was on display. “A Northerner, a masked man and an Indian all risked their lives for two Southerners,” said one of the recipients of kindness.
The heroic figure was struck how a Civil War veteran could be so cynical at such a young age.
“Tonto, war can cause such bitterness,” he says.
“People who never forget differences never learn to be happy,” Tonto says.
“If they’d only realize they must forget the past and think of the future, and the good it has to offer,” the masked man says.
The Lone Ranger is also an environmentalist.
Sam Bates, he says, was different from most prospectors. “He hated the waste and destruction that went with the desire to take gold from the ground.”
The old prospector had a big dream. He wanted to start a mining college “to teach young men the true value of our natural resources,” he says.
Because the Lone Ranger wears a mask, people mistake him for a hold-up man.
“Don’t be alarmed, Miss. I’m not an outlaw,” he tells a woman.
His mask is a symbol of justice.
The Lone Ranger and Tonto don’t have jobs. They spend all their time helping people they meet along the trail.
They’re determined to rid the West of bad men. Somebody has to avenge lousy double-crossers and bring swindlers to justice.
I love the Lone Ranger’s civic lessons.
“In this country, people want young folks to have a good education. They know the future success and happiness of this country depend upon young folks just like you,” he says to a boy named Tommy.
“Gosh,” Tommy says.
The Lone Ranger has lessons for all of us.
“A person who’s willing to admit he’s wrong isn’t all bad,” he says.
You can never put a price on friendship, he says. At the end of one show, he refuses a reward. “We’ve found two new friends. That’s ample repayment.”
Another man, he says, demonstrated the importance of truth and honesty.
When the Lone Ranger hops atop Silver and rides away, people are always sad to see him go.
“You know, when a person meets a man like that, you just have to believe in the future of the West,” one woman says.
Pretty much every episode ends the same way. As the gallant figure heads for his next adventure, one of the townspeople marvels at his character, concluding with the words, “He’s the Lone Ranger.”
Other western heroes have similar values.
The main character in “Tales of Wells Fargo,” for instance, says law and order is everybody’s responsibility.
But after a handshake, only the Lone Ranger leaves a silver bullet in your palm.
When they’re gone, someone will say, “What happened to the masked man and his Indian friend?”
No one knows the Lone Ranger’s name. “But I don’t mind telling you, he’s the best friend the West ever had,” a man says. “He’s the Lone Ranger.”
If you see the masked man and Tonto along the trail, tell them we need them.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.