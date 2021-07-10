We can all learn lessons from the Lone Ranger

What this country really needs, with all of its confusion and strife, is the Lone Ranger.

Watching the old show on Family Entertainment TV, I’ve been struck by how many of his comments apply to today’s world.

“I like to think of myself as an American who believes in the future of our country with its people living and working together,” he says in one show.

In another episode, a man says he does not know the hero’s real name. “But I do know that he believes in our country as one nation indivisible. He’s the Lone Ranger.”

So many of his comments seem timely.

“There’s nothing worse than a lawman gone bad,” the Lone Ranger says. “Anyone who would use a position of trust for his own personal gain is worse than a common criminal.”

The masked man and Tonto never stay in one place for long.

“Why couldn’t they have stayed a little longer?” a young man asks his father.

“They have work to do, son. As long as there’s cruelty and injustice and dishonesty in the world, there’s work for men like Tonto and the Lone Ranger,” is the response.