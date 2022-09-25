'We can create and maintain a culture of self-reliance in Hall County': Helping Hall County prepare for emergencies

There have been more than 332 weather and climate disasters since 1980 in the United States. Those disasters’ costs have exceeded $2.275 trillion.

And Hall County has not been immune to natural disasters.

In June 1980, Grand Island was hit by seven tornadoes in one night. There have been countless blizzards, ice storms, torrential rain storms and floods, such as the March flood of 2019. Currently, Grand Island is going through an ongoing drought.

With climate change happening throughout the world, weather experts say future storms may be of even greater intensity than the ones seen during the last 40 years.

On Wednesday, there was a Community Emergency Preparedness Fair in Grand Island.

The fair was sponsored by Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management. Jon Rosenlund is its director.

“Disasters and emergencies can happen every day,” Rosenlund said. “You don’t need to be large in scale. A single-structure fire in a home is a disaster for that household. So, having every family and every household prepared and self-reliant is a goal because when these things do happen, those who are more prepared, more self-reliant, have an easier time getting over a disaster. They recover quicker. They’re less vulnerable, and sometimes they even avoid the disaster at all.”

The fair featured many first responders, such as police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. They were there to answer the public’s questions on emergency preparedness.

Capt. Ryan Seaman of the Grand Island Fire Department said the more prepared you are, the more able you’re going to be to handle a disaster or emergency, such as a home fire.

Emergency preparation is important for the homeowner or apartment dweller, Seaman said.

Next month is Fire Prevention Month. Seaman said firefighters will be working with third-graders, helping them develop an escape plan for their home to use if a fire were to happen.

Firefighters also help families install smoke alarms in their homes and make sure their fire extinguishers are in working order.

“I would say the average homeowner, in recent years, has become more prepared and more aware of what they need to do in case of a fire,” he said.

Rosenlund said sometimes people get a little overwhelmed with the term emergency preparedness.

“I like to have people just take stock of their own self-reliance and self-sufficiency,” he said.

Self-reliance and self-sufficiency can mean how long a family can manage with the food in their home. Can you cook your food in your home without electricity? What about personal savings? Do you have the skill set to help yourself and others? Do you have a plan to evacuate? Do you have a plan to shelter? Do you have a plan to communicate with your family? And if you have those plans, when’s the last time you practiced them or updated them?

“If you have a plan and you haven’t practiced or updated it, you’re probably fooling yourself that it will actually work,” Rosenlund said.

Emergency preparedness isn’t just about surviving natural disasters and home fires. Since March 2020, the world has been struck by the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down businesses and supply chains, causing shortages.

That is why Rosenlund believes emergency preparedness should also include self-reliance and self-sufficiency.

At the fair, there was information on how to make a 72-hour emergency kit for your family.

The fair also featured experts from the National Weather Service, the American Red Cross, Heartland United Way and other groups to help make people aware of the services out there to help them in times of emergencies.

Michael Moritz is warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hastings.

At the fair, Moritz stressed the importance of being “weather ready.”

This week saw the first day of fall. With winter nearing, being “weather ready” is important because severe blizzards can knock out electricity for hours or days. Snowy and icy roads make travel hazards. Along with preparing for the onslaught of winter in the home, having an emergency winter kit in your car is also important.

“Being ‘weather ready’ means knowing what to do when you are affected by bad weather,” Moritz said. “That means being resilient after the fact.”

He said the NWS encourages people to understand what weather can impact them, how it can impact them and prepare ahead of time.

Moritz said it is also important to have multiple sources of weather information.

“But you want to be hearing basically the same message from most forecast services,” he said. “If you’re hearing something that is wildly different, then you need to find more information before making a decision.”

Moritz’s message is to check weather conditions often when there’s bad weather in the forecast.

“Weather conditions can change so quickly,” he said.

Rosenlund said Nebraskans have a long history of disaster preparedness.

“Think of the first people that settled in this area 150 years ago,” he said. “They had to prepare every year for that annual disaster. They had to be prudent in their living. They had to be responsible with the things that they did at home. They had to be forward looking and forward leaning because they had to be self-reliant.”

Rosenlund said now is the time for emergency preparedness and not when a disaster or an emergency takes place.

“Now’s the time to prepare,” he said. “They could be large and small. We can create and maintain a culture of self-reliance in Hall County. Hall County residents and our businesses will benefit by being more disaster resilient as well.”

Emergency Preparedness Tips:

BE INFORMED — Learn what protective measures to take before, during and after an emergency. Know what hazards could happen in your community, and identify sources of information in your community will be helpful.

PLAN AHEAD — MAKE A PLAN — Prepare, plan and stay informed for any emergency.

BUILD A KIT — Build an emergency supply kit for you and your family and be prepared for any disaster.

TAKE ACTION — GET INVOLVED — Find opportunities to support community preparedness.

KIDS, PARENTS, EDUCATORS — Disasters affect everyone — find the resources to prepare now!

Basic Disaster Supplies Kit

To assemble your kit, store items in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery