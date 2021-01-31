We can still be all united by GameStop

Welcome to the United States of GameStop.
In many ways, it was a typical week across our nation with the usual bickering and arguing that seems to have become a permanent part of our everyday social media lives.
Those who said that all politicians lie so it’s OK for the past four years now are fired up when President Joe Biden says something that they believe to be a mistruth.
Those who felt that executive orders gave the president too much power for the past four years now proclaim the great things that are being done to our nation with each signing by Biden in the White House.
But one thing still unites even the most partisan citizens in our country.
When the little people team up to stick it to the big, rich people, the cheers come from those who wear the reddest of reds and the bluest of blues.
It’s actually quite jarring when you see those types of people liking the same sorts of tweets.
When it is Reddit vs. Wall Street, you know what side the common people in the middle or lower classes will choose.
At first, the Reddit vs. hedge funds story baffled me. The world of economics is a fuzzy blur to me.
(The biggest upset of the 20th century didn’t occur on a sports field or court. It was me winning an extemporaneous speaking state title talking about the capital gains tax. Sorry to interject that here, but that’s my Al Bundy four-touchdown game for Polk High moment.)
When I first heard about shorting stocks, I thought it might have something do with how I got stuck with my mother’s side of the family’s DNA in the height department.
Nope.
Thankfully I wasn’t the only one confused, so someone wrote an easy-to-understand post that made the round on Facebook explaining the process of borrowing stock, selling it since you expect it to decrease in value, then buying a new share at the lower price and returning it, resulting in a tidy profit.
GameStop is the type of stock that’s perfect for this. It has been consistently decreasing and seems like a business that will eventually join some of my favorites of yesteryear that faded away — such as Blockbuster and Sam Goody.
But then along came Reddit. A group on that site decided to pour in money in certain stocks, most notably GameStop, causing its value to soar over 1,600%.
That’s good for the individual investors. That’s great for the large investors who saw their shares increase in value by more than $1 billion for the lucky few.
That wasn’t so great for the hedge funds that had large investments based on believing that GameStop stock would keep going down.
Poof went billions of dollars. Up went cries of needing regulation to prevent this type of thing from happening.
As someone with a remedial understanding of economics, it appears to me that if the rich pool their money to get richer, it’s OK. If the much-less-than-rich people team up to make some extra money to maybe pay a month’s worth of rent, we need to stop that from happening.
It’s the stock market, right? Some people will win and some people will lose.
I’m not going to suddenly dive into the stock market just because of the GameStop case.
You never know when Lady Luck will strike you in stocks or in real life — for the better or worse.
A North Carolina man got the extreme case all in one day. He hit not one but two deer with his new car on the way to work.
Understandably upset, he went home to go back to bed. After he woke up, he checked his lottery tickets and saw he won $2 million.
So, I’ve learned this week that to better my financial situation, I need to follow advice on Reddit.
And the biggest mistake I’ve made in my life is only hitting one deer at a time.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com