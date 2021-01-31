We can still be all united by GameStop

Welcome to the United States of GameStop.

In many ways, it was a typical week across our nation with the usual bickering and arguing that seems to have become a permanent part of our everyday social media lives.

Those who said that all politicians lie so it’s OK for the past four years now are fired up when President Joe Biden says something that they believe to be a mistruth.

Those who felt that executive orders gave the president too much power for the past four years now proclaim the great things that are being done to our nation with each signing by Biden in the White House.

But one thing still unites even the most partisan citizens in our country.

When the little people team up to stick it to the big, rich people, the cheers come from those who wear the reddest of reds and the bluest of blues.

It’s actually quite jarring when you see those types of people liking the same sorts of tweets.

When it is Reddit vs. Wall Street, you know what side the common people in the middle or lower classes will choose.

At first, the Reddit vs. hedge funds story baffled me. The world of economics is a fuzzy blur to me.