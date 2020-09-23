‘We’re in for a rough fall’: COVID-19 hospitalizations, death rates could rise again

The directed health measure was revised during the weekend, she said. The changes “would reflect a different type of situation for our school-age children.”

The directed health measure deviates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s best practice, Anderson said. It allows children who’ve been exposed to the virus as close contacts to return to school if they wear a mask.

“This is specific to extracurricular activity exposure, and not to in-classroom exposure. We are concerned that this change in the directed health measure will result in an increased number of our youth being at risk, and it will also hasten the spread of the virus throughout our community,” she said.

“We have cautioned our schools on this. Some schools are going to stick with their existing policies. Others are going to advance to the new directed health measure. Regardless of the decisions the schools make and which policy they’re going to implement, we will be there to support them. We will do everything in our power to keep people, especially our young people, safe.”

Anderson also referred to a CDC recommendation made during the weekend that encourages people to get tested regardless of whether they have symptoms. The CDC recommends testing for anyone who has had close contact with a person who has tested positive.