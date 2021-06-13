‘We’re just trying to live’: UNK’s oral history project gives immigrants a voice

Ortega didn’t know English when he arrived in the U.S., and now he works as a paraprofessional in the ESL program at Bryant Elementary School in Kearney. The 29-year-old wants to teach in a high school ESL program after graduation and provide free English classes for adults.

“I feel like I need to pay it forward,” Ortega said. “If we want to bridge that gap between immigrants and natives, we have to be able to communicate.”

Sharing their stories

Although more than 11% of Nebraska’s population is Hispanic or Latino — double the figure from 20 years ago — these residents continue to face discrimination.

“It’s hard for people to be open-minded about something if they have no experience, if they’re not aware of the issues,” Ortega said.

That’s why “Coming to the Plains” is so important.

Warren, Weisse and Rosdail, an associate professor of communication, give immigrants a voice through their project, which is funded by UNK’s Research Services Council, the University of Nebraska Collaboration Initiative, Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska.

The video-recorded interviews detailing each participant’s journey will be shared in multiple ways.