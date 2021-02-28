Weak U.S. dollar benefits some agriculture commodities

Beyond currency, other drivers signaling a good year for U.S. protein exports in 2021 include less disruption to U.S. meat processing capacity, the rebound in global foodservice demand, and the upward trend in China’s meat and poultry imports.

-- Grain and oilseeds. The U.S. trade weighted grain and oilseed index stands out relative to other agriculture commodities. The index strengthened by 14% in 2020 and is expected to gain another 4%-5% in 2021. The further strengthening of the grain and oilseed index is driven by the U.S. dollar’s strength relative to the currencies of major exporters like Brazil, Argentina and Ukraine.

“A casual observer could argue that corn and soybean exports will face headwinds in 2021 since the index strength implies that U.S. exports become less price competitive,” said Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg, lead grain and farm supply economist with CoBank. “But this was not the case in 2020 nor is it expected to be in 2021 due to Chinese demand.”

China has been aggressively buying U.S. grain for feed as it rebuilds its hog herd, leveraging its strong currency relative to the U.S. dollar despite the dollar’s strength in relation to other currencies.