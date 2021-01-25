 Skip to main content
Weather causes delivery delays
Weather causes delivery delays

The town roads crew was out most for the day Monday clearing a path for residents of Palmer. By mid-afternoon towns North of Grand Island were blanketed with 4-8 inches of snow with more expected on Tuesday. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

 Josh Salmon

Delivery of your Grand Island Independent will be delayed due to inclement weather. In some cases, your paper may be delivered with the next day’s edition. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. As always, a digital replica of each days paper is available at theindependent.com/epaper/.

