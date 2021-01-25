Delivery of your Grand Island Independent will be delayed due to inclement weather. In some cases, your paper may be delivered with the next day’s edition. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. As always, a digital replica of each days paper is available at theindependent.com/epaper/.
Just In
Weather causes delivery delays
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Grand Island Woman’s Club has disbanded.
Dr. M. Sitki Copur, a medical oncologist, says the vaccines being used for COVID-19 may have benefits in the fight against cancer. The development of the vaccines is a “very exciting development not only for coronavirus infection but it has a lot of implications in the treatment of cancer,” said Copur, who works for Mary Lanning Healthcare’s Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings
- Updated
CHAPMAN — Fire destroyed a home and damaged two vehicles early Wednesday morning south of Chapman.
The Nebraska State Fair will continue to host Nebraska 4-H and FFA livestock shows on separate weekends this year.
- Updated
Even in the midst of a pandemic, new places set up shop in downtown Grand Island.
- Updated
When people have groceries delivered from Hy-Vee or Super Saver, the groceries aren’t delivered by supermarket employees.
- Updated
The city of Grand Island could be creating its own “land bank.”
- Updated
Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties saw one COVID-related death this past week, and the number of new cases dropped from 82 last week to 51 this week.
- Updated
State Sen. Ray Aguilar hopes two of his bills will benefit horse racetracks at Fonner Park and across Nebraska.
- Updated
During the pandemic, the community still gets to see CHI Health St. Francis newborns thanks to a digital billboard.