Weather extremes dominate Grand Island climate this year as the temperature hits a record high of 105

Living in the Great Plains can be one of extreme climate variations from blizzards to drought.
This year, though, is one of more extreme temperature fluctuations.
On Feb. 16, Grand Island’s temperature dipped to -27. On June 16, four months later, the thermometer hit 105. That is a 132-degree range in temperature.
But that 105-degree day wasn’t the hottest June 16. That honor goes to June 16, 1946, when the high was 107.
The thermometer hit a high of 106 Thursday, breaking the previous record high of 105 set in 1918.
On the average, the daily high temperature in mid-June is 85.
According to NWS Hastings weather records, in 1899 there was a February record low of -34 and a June high of 101, which is a 135-degree range in temperature.
Weather forecasters experience all types of weather conditions and extremes. But for National Weather Service Hastings meteorologist Angela Pfannkuch, this year has been “definitely unusual.”
“I have been with the weather service for close to 15 years now and I have never seen anything like that in this area,” Pfannkuch said.
Grand Island weather records have been kept since 1895.
On Wednesday, Grand Island had some of the highest temperatures in the state. Ogallala had the state recorded high at 107.
Since 1895, the highest temperature ever recorded in June was 108 in 1938.
Wednesday’s and Thursday’s high temperatures were not close to Grand Island’s hottest day recorded July 25, 1936, when the temperature hit 117 degrees. In February of that year, there was low temperature of -21 recorded. That was a 138-degree variation, but over five months instead of four.
February’s cold temperature of -27 degrees was closer to the coldest day recorded in Grand Island since 1895, when the thermometer hit -34 degrees on Feb. 12, 1899.
Much-needed precipitation is also in the forecast. June has so far been one of the driest on record with only a trace of precipitation recorded. Grand Island is still above the 30-year average in precipitation at 15.09 since January due to a record 8.65 inches that fell in March.
Friday’s high will be a slightly cooler 93 with a 30% of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m.
Saturday’s high will be near 93 and there’s a 30% of showers before 1 a.m.
Sunday’s high will be 92 with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.
The start of the workweek will much cooler with Monday’s high near 78. Tuesday will warm up with a high of 82. Wednesday will see the high near 89.