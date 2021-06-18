Weather extremes dominate Grand Island climate this year as the temperature hits a record high of 105

On Wednesday, Grand Island had some of the highest temperatures in the state. Ogallala had the state recorded high at 107.

Since 1895, the highest temperature ever recorded in June was 108 in 1938.

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s high temperatures were not close to Grand Island’s hottest day recorded July 25, 1936, when the temperature hit 117 degrees. In February of that year, there was low temperature of -21 recorded. That was a 138-degree variation, but over five months instead of four.

February’s cold temperature of -27 degrees was closer to the coldest day recorded in Grand Island since 1895, when the thermometer hit -34 degrees on Feb. 12, 1899.

Much-needed precipitation is also in the forecast. June has so far been one of the driest on record with only a trace of precipitation recorded. Grand Island is still above the 30-year average in precipitation at 15.09 since January due to a record 8.65 inches that fell in March.

Friday’s high will be a slightly cooler 93 with a 30% of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m.

Saturday’s high will be near 93 and there’s a 30% of showers before 1 a.m.

Sunday’s high will be 92 with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

The start of the workweek will much cooler with Monday’s high near 78. Tuesday will warm up with a high of 82. Wednesday will see the high near 89.

