Weather Service issues storm watch, warning ahead of snowfall in Grand Island area

The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of expected snow.

The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Hall, Buffalo, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Adams, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties.

In a webinar Monday afternoon, the weather service said its highest confidence is heaviest snowfall occurring north of the Grand Island-Kearney-Hastings tri-cities area. Eight to 12 inches is possible in that area.

A mix of snow and freezing rain is possible.

The most uncertainty, in terms of the amount of snow, is in the central band of the watch area, with 2 to 6 inches possible in the tri-cities area.

Light precipitation and rain is expected to the south, with the service expressing medium to high confidence.

Winds will average 15 to 25 MPH out of the north-northeast are also possible.

The storm is expected to hit from late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, the weather service said. Travel could be troublesome.

"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact both the Wednesday morning and evening commute," the weather service said in the advisory.

The Winter Storm Watch is effective through midnight Wednesday night.

"With this winter storm still at least 36 hours out, please expect at least minor, if not somewhat significant adjustments in later snowfall forecasts, as confidence levels in snow amounts at any given location is currently considered only medium. This is due to continued uncertainties in exact storm track, and location of sharp transition from heavy snow to wintry mix," the weather service warned in the advisory.

The low Tuesday night is around 24, with a high around 29 and low around 18 on Wednesday. Ahead of the snow, highs are in the 40s, with 43 expected today and around 40 on Tuesday.