Weather will cooperate with racing this weekend

It looks as though Mother Nature and Old Man Winter will be giving Fonner Park a reprieve for this year’s second weekend of racing.
On Thursday morning, Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak was watching dozens of horses training on the open track.
It was “wonderful to see all the activity out there on the racetrack,” Kotulak said. “It just shows a very vital racing environment here at Fonner Park.”
This weekend’s slate will be headlined by Sunday’s Bold Accent Stakes. Restricted to fillies and mares, the stakes race honors Bold Accent, a thoroughbred mare bred and raised by the Kemling brothers of Aurora.
The mask mandate continues at Fonner Park. Masks are required unless people are seated or if they have food and beverages with them.
It is a facility policy that will continue until further notice.
“That’s because I don’t want people pointing a finger at Fonner Park and saying, ‘You’re the reason we had another superspreader occur in February or March,’” Kotulak said.
“Does it mean that we’ll have masks through the rest of our season? It doesn’t have to mean that, but it certainly means for the next few weeks we will continue to require masks,” he said.
Fonner Park is continuing the mask requirement for the benefit of the community, Kotulak said.
“If people don’t like it, they don’t have to come,” he said. But people should realize that “we’re essentially only requiring them to wear a mask when they come into the facility and when they leave.” If people never get up from their table the whole day, “they don’t have to have a mask on the whole day.”
Kotulak wants people to “just give it a good think,” and realize “that it’s really not that strong of an ask if they just really think about it.”
The meet’s first three days of racing went “terrifically well, all things considered,” Kotulak said.
The 75% capacity wasn’t going to be an issue last Friday or Sunday, “because we don’t reach capacity on those days,” he said. “But we certainly do on a typical Saturday.”
Last Saturday, “the crowd was a little slow developing,” Kotulak said. “But by midway through the day, it got to be 75% capacity.”
It’s easy to control the capacity in the Clubhouse, Turf Club and Skyline seating areas because they have a finite number of tables and chairs. Fonner officials know when those areas reach 75% capacity.
“Once we reach that, we just stop, and then that area is full. So we’re happy with how that is controlled,” Kotulak said.
The challenge this weekend and in weekends to follow is to correct misconceptions that Fonner has relinquished its mask mandate, he said.
On a separate note, within a few weeks, track attendees will see a beautified area in front of the Fonner Park tote board.
A local company, Landscaping Solutions, did some work there.
Before the end of the season, “you’ll see a colorful presentation of all sorts of flowers and shrubbery,” Kotulak said.
He’s hoping to see some sharp-looking daffodils pop up in early March.
“I am predicting that we might get our first daffodil by March 10,” he said.