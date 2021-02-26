Weather will cooperate with racing this weekend

“If people don’t like it, they don’t have to come,” he said. But people should realize that “we’re essentially only requiring them to wear a mask when they come into the facility and when they leave.” If people never get up from their table the whole day, “they don’t have to have a mask on the whole day.”

Kotulak wants people to “just give it a good think,” and realize “that it’s really not that strong of an ask if they just really think about it.”

The meet’s first three days of racing went “terrifically well, all things considered,” Kotulak said.

The 75% capacity wasn’t going to be an issue last Friday or Sunday, “because we don’t reach capacity on those days,” he said. “But we certainly do on a typical Saturday.”

Last Saturday, “the crowd was a little slow developing,” Kotulak said. “But by midway through the day, it got to be 75% capacity.”

It’s easy to control the capacity in the Clubhouse, Turf Club and Skyline seating areas because they have a finite number of tables and chairs. Fonner officials know when those areas reach 75% capacity.

“Once we reach that, we just stop, and then that area is full. So we’re happy with how that is controlled,” Kotulak said.