The local Emergency Management Department encourages households, businesses and schools to be cautious and aware of the hazards related to this recent heat wave.

“Extreme heat like we have seen the past week can be a dangerous if you are not prepared,” Jon Rosenlund, Director of Emergency Management for Grand Island and Hall County, said in a news release. “Not only can you suffer from heat-related illnesses during outdoor activities, but conditions like these can increase wildfire dangers, adversely affect at-risk populations, and have a dangerous impact on pets and animals.”

A heat advisory or excessive heat warning is in effect throughout the National Weather Service's Hasting's office coverage area through Wednesday or beyond. Temperatures on Tuesday again topped 100.

In an effort to assist those in need of a safe place to find shelter from the heat, the Salvation Army in Grand Island is opening a cooling shelter at its facility at 818 W. Third St.

The Salvation Army cooling shelter will be open during Heat Advisory/Warnings from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Central District Health Department recommends taking the following steps to protect yourself when dealing with extreme heat:

• Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the two main concerns in extreme heat. Heat exhaustion is characterized by dizziness, headache and passing out. If you think you have heat exhaustion, get to a cooler place, place wet clothes on the body and sip water.

• Heat stroke is a more serious condition characterized by confusion, nausea, passing out and a fast, strong pulse. This is a serious medical condition and requires immediate medical attention.

• Never leave children or pets in a hot car. Temperatures inside a closed car get dangerously hot very quickly.

• Loose fitting clothing, drinking lots of water and limiting exposure during the hottest times of the day are good ways to minimize your risk in extreme heat.

• Please watch out for your friends and neighbors. If you see someone struggling in the heat, see if they need help.

For more information on recognizing and preventing heat-related illnesses visit www.cdhd.ne.gov or contact the Central District Health Department at 308-385-5175.