The temperate climbed to 106 degrees today, a new record, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. And it made for a tough day for a number of pets stuck in the heat.

The weather service reported its instruments at Central Nebraska Regional Airport reached the new record high for Aug. 21. The temperature broke the record of 105, set in 1929.

The airport temp dropped to just 76, tying the record warm low set in 1968.

The new record of 106 is the highest August temperature in Grand Island since the thermometer hit 107 on Aug. 19, 1983.

And on this hottest August day since 1983, people came together to help travelers whose vehicle broke down, leaving a number of dogs without air conditioning.

Stacy Spiehs Sullwold posted to Facebook about the incident, noting the family of humans and animals was at Stolley Park after vehicle trouble.

"Does anyone know of anyplace that is large enough to get out about 17 dogs inside out of the heat for a little bit this afternoon?" Spiehs Sullwold asked in her social media post.

Many people answered, including Voice for Companion Animals of Grand Island.

"They're out of the heat, out of Stolley Park. Everyone is good," Robyn Mays with the organization said when reached Monday afternoon at the Animal Medical Clinic in Grand Island, where the dogs were cooling off and being checked on.

"We had people contacting us, so we got our cargo van out there with the AC blasting" and worked on getting them to the clinic, Mays said.

The organization made plans for overnight boarding while the family worked to get their vehicle running again. Mays said the family was moving from an area in the west to Tennessee.