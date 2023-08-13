Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.