Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We…