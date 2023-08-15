Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tod…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…