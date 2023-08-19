The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 111. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.