The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT.