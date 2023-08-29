Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Friday night there is a chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves in. This will bring cooler weather to the state for the weekend.
Severe storm potential and cooler weather returns for Nebraska, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has the forecast
Severe storm potential returns for the state of Nebraska on Friday with cooler weather behind it for the weekend.
