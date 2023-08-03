Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Some showers and storms during the day, but more widespread activity is forecast for Monday night in Nebraska. Damaging wind and hail could oc…
Showers and storms are still in the forecast. A few spots in western Nebraska could see damaging wind and hail today. The chance for severe we…