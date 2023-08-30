Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Friday night there is a chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves in. This will bring cooler weather to the state for the weekend.
