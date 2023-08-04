Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
