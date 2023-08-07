Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave th…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, w…