The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
