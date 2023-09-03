Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The Cornhuskers kick off their game against Minnesota on Thursday evening. Weather looks good in Minneapolis, but a little breezy. Meteorologi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…