Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cornhuskers kick off their game against Minnesota on Thursday evening. Weather looks good in Minneapolis, but a little breezy. Meteorologi…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…