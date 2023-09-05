The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
