Webinar to focus on farm energy management

A new webinar series will focus on “Farm Energy Management: Strategies to Save on Electric Bills.”

Electricity can be a major input cost for farms and as production costs rise, producers are interested in finding ways to held mitigate these expenses. This webinar series will help introduce farm strategies so producers can save on electric bills.

This three-part webinar series will cover electric bill components, how to interpret electric bills, and strategies to save on energy charges, demand charges, and power factor charges. The series is co-hosted by John Hay with Nebraska Extension and Eric Romich from The Ohio State University Extension.

All three webinars will be offered at 11 a.m. and will last for one hour. Dates and topics are: Strategies to save on energy charges, Sept. 30; strategies to save on demand charges, Oct. 7; and strategies to save on power factor charges, Oct. 14.

To register, access the following link: https://go.unl.edu/v3xw.

Questions can be directed to John Hay, Nebraska Extension Educator (jhay2@unl.edu; 402-472-0408).

Combine considerations

If you were able to participate in this year’s Soybean Management Field Days across eastern Nebraska, you had the opportunity to learn a little bit about combine clean out and its importance for weed seed management.

We were very fortunate to have University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Extension Specialist Dan Smith present at all four locations discussing the importance of combine clean out especially when managing the spread and distribution of Palmer amaranth seeds. Producers had the opportunity to walk around the combine, note which parts of the combine were important to focus on for cleaning, and even see if they could find leftover seed that could be a potential issue when moving from field to field.

Research has shown that up to 99% of Palmer amaranth seeds can survive going through the combine and can easily be spread within and between fields. Once you have Palmer amaranth in your field, it can be difficult to manage especially when the weather is hot and dry like we have experienced this year.

Smith emphasized that all it really takes is 30 minutes of your time to clean out specific parts of the combine. This could be a lot of time for many producers, especially with fields drying down as fast as they are this year. However, these 30 minutes could save you lots of time and money in the future to help prevent the spread of Palmer amaranth and other nuisance or potentially herbicide resistant weeds into otherwise clean fields.

The four areas he said to focus on were the head, feeder house, rock trap and rotor. You can clean these areas out using a portable air compressor or even a leaf blower. He also recommended running a bag of livestock wood shaving through to clean the rotor/auger area.

If you’re really short on time, he emphasized focusing on the head and feeder house as this is where 49% and 30% of the weed seeds collected in their studies successfully germinated, respectively.

It’s best to clean out the combine in the field where the problem exists as to avoid spreading the seed any further. You can certainly clean out the combine in the shop but be careful with your boots and sweep up the debris as seeds can get stuck in the treads and move to otherwise clean fields.

As always, consider your personal health and wear a mask and eye protection when cleaning out the combine. Make sure everything is shut off and work with a buddy system, if possible, for general safety and quicker clean out.