Wednesday fire claims life of Grand Island woman

Barbara Seymour, a 71-year-old Grand Island woman, died in an apartment fire at about 6 p.m. Wednesday at 1813 Ada St.

Firefighters were called to the four-plex at 5:55 p.m., said Grand Island Fire Department Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman.

Stutzman believes the manager went to help Seymour do something. When he opened the door, the apartment “was full of smoke, so he called us,” Stutzman said.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had pretty much put itself out, he said.

Stutzman said there were flames, but “there was heavy smoke damage” and a lot of heat damage.

He believes Seymour was in her bedroom.

Stutzman doesn’t know how the fire started. The state fire marshal’s office is doing the investigation.

An autopsy is being performed, he said.

No one else was in the apartment at the time, Stutzman said.