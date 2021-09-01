 Skip to main content
Wednesday, Thursday Nebraska State Fair concerts moved to Events Center
Kevin Costner and Modern West

Kevin Costner and Modern West

 Courtesy

The Nebraska State Fair has moved its Wednesday and Thursday concerts from their outside locations to the Heartland Events Center, according to Bill Ogg, executive director.

Kevin Costner & Modern West, originally scheduled on the Bristol Stage at the Anderson Auto Sports Field, will be moved to the Bristol Stage in the Heartland Events Center. Given the HEC seating configuration, $31 pit tickets will now include the option of 1,000 seats in addition to standing on the arena floor. General Admission tickets for seating in the arena bowl seats are available for $21.

The concert will start at its originally scheduled time of 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Christian band We Are Messenger, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, will now also perform in the Heartland Events Center. It was originally scheduled for the Pump & Pantry Pepsi Party Deck.

Free general admission to We Are Messenger is included with fair gate ticket purchase.

“We want to provide the safest most enjoyable environment possible for everyone attending the State Fair,” Ogg said.

“Many logistics necessary to make these adjustments are in process for a successful transition. Potential heavy rains and adverse weather conditions warranted moving the concerts indoors.”

