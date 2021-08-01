Weed control: It’s all about the timing

The most common indicators in the garden are peppers, grapes, potatoes, redbud, and tomatoes. Symptoms can be leaf yellowing, distortion, and cupping upward of the leaf. Sometimes the herbicides can also cause a twisting, curly-q appearance to stems and petioles, leaf stems. To prevent herbicide damage, avoid applying herbicides for weed control during the hottest months to sidestep injury to non-target plants.

There are some steps you can take if you think your garden crops might have been affected by herbicide. The answer to many herbicide related question is “it depends.” It depends on the amount of herbicide that got onto the plant, it depends on the type of herbicide that was used, and it depends on the weather conditions on the day the application was made.

There isn’t a hard fast rule about how the plants will react to the herbicide either. One option is to wait to see what the new foliage looks like. If the plants did get a whiff of herbicide, there is the possibility that the new growth might look “normal,” but they don’t always bounce back. If there was any produce on the plants at the time of the application, the recommendation is to remove it and throw it away.

Proper timing, identification and the right product/method are the secrets for good weed control. With a little luck, your weeds might have met their match.

Elizabeth Exstrom is the Horticulture Extension Educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or ekillinger2@unl.edu. Follow her blog at her blog at http://huskerhort.com or check out HuskerHort on Facebook and Twitter.

