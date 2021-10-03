Weekend Platte Valley Boer-nanza concludes a busy summer of livestock shows at Fonner Park

She said great team work was shown by all the GILCA partners as the livestock barns were kept clean and work crews were fast and efficient in turning over the livestock barn complex, in less than a week in some cases, from one national livestock show to the next.

Whether it’s livestock shows or sports competitions, Johnson said, “We like events coming into our community because that’s revenue that we would normally wouldn’t have. Those visitors are in the stores, they’re filling up their cars with gas, they’re eating at the restaurant, and they’re shopping. That’s new revenue coming into our community.”

And because the Fonner Park livestock barns have garnered a national reputation, Johnson said GILCA officials keep active with new bids from national livestock organizations to bring their shows to Grand Island.

“Just this week, we received proposals for three shows,” she said. “When people want to come back, that’s a tribute to the facilities and the people who plan these facilities, it’s a tribute to the staff who are working their tails off to ensure that the facilities are ready, and to bond in team for putting together the proposals and being accommodating, helpful and courteous with all the groups that are coming in.”