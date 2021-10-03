Weekend Platte Valley Boer-nanza concludes a busy summer of livestock shows at Fonner Park

This weekend’s Platte Valley Boer-nanza at Fonner Park wraps an active year for livestock shows in Grand Island this year.
Over the weekend, hundreds of competitors from eight states showed hundreds of Boer meat goats at Fonner Park. The Platte Valley Boer-Nanza was created in 2018 by a group of friends who saw a need for more sanctioned Boer goat shows in the state of Nebraska. The Platte Valley Boer-Nanza has grown from a state Boer meat goat competition to one of the largest meat goat shows in the nation over the last four years. A contributing factor for that is the livestock facilities at Fonner Park.
The livestock barns were first open in 2010 when the Nebraska State Fair made it debut at Fonner Park after many years in Lincoln. The more than $40 million livestock barns built for the State Fair were built to be some of the largest and most modern livestock barns in the nation.
And since then, during the State Fair’s off-season, those livestock barns hosts dozens of national livestock shows that have brought thousands of exhibitors from across the national. Those exhibitors have also enhanced Grand Island’s economy and allowed for the building of more motels and eatings establishments over that last decade.
This year was no exception as the livestock action got underway in March with the UNL Block & Bridle followed by the Alpaca Owners Association National Show .
In May, there was the Platte Valley Cutters LLC Show and June hosted three national shows including the American Boer Goat Association National Show, National South Devon & Junior South Devon National Show and the American Junior Simmental Association National Classic.
In July, the North American Limousin Foundation National Junior Show and the National Junior Angus Show brought thousands of guest to Grand Island.
Livestock was on display at Fonner Park during the Hall County Fair, Nebraska State Fair and the Aksarben Stock Show with the Platte Valley Boer-Nanza ending the livestock show season.
Next June, the American Boer Goat Association National Show returns again to Grand Island, along with the American-International Junior Charolais Association Junior National.
Matt Simmons is one of the Platte Valley Boer-Nanza organizers.
“(I) and a couple other people started the show about four years ago,” Simmons said. “The idea behind starting this was there were not very many sanction goat shows in the state of Nebraska. The American Boar Goat Association were having their national show here. I really wanted to highlight how amazing this breed was how great the people in this industry were here in Nebraska.”
To drive that point home, they started the Platte Valley Boer-Nanza at Fonner Park.
“It’s an industry that has really blossomed in Nebraska and surrounding states in recent years,” Simmons said.
There were four shows during the weekend action with each show having more than 200 goats and handlers in competition. It is an open class competition for all ages, which mainly emphasizes the breeding qualities of the Boer meat goat. Competitors and their goats came from California, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.
“We started this out with the idea of having a regional show,” Simmons said. “Never once did we ever dreamed that it would get as big as it has become.”
Along with the American Boer Goat Association, the Platte Valley Boer-Nanza has grown into one of the nation’s largest goat shows.
Boer were first imported to the United States about 1994 from Australia and New Zealand. The breed is now for its docility, high fertility and fast growth rate. Boer goats evolved in South Africa.
While cattle in king in Nebraska, around the world, goat is the most widely consumed red meat with approximately 63% of the world’s population consuming goat. Meat goats have been on the rise as many immigrants have brought their love for the animal to their new home in America. Meat goats are prevalent in South Asia, Middle East and Latin America and are now showing up each year on more and more restaurant menus in America.
While Grand Island has developed a national reputation for hosting goat shows, goats are also popular among young livestock raisers in the United States as goat shows were part of the Hall County Fair, Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show. One of the reason goats are popular is that they are affordable to raise and use fewer resources as other livestock. They were one of the first animals to be domesticated by humans more than 9,000 years ago.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce is part of the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority that also includes Fonner Park, Grand Island Tourism and the Nebraska State Fair. The group promotes the off-season use of the livestock facilities at Fonner Park.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said the COVID-19 pandemic canceled a number of national livestock shows scheduled to be in Grand Island last year. But, she said, 2021 has seen the livestock show return giving the Grand Island economy a needed boost compared to last year, especially motels, restaurants and retail, all of which have seen significant growths in revenue this year
Grand Island taxable sales have been averaging more than $100 million per month this summer. In July, the lodging tax, which is used to promote Grand Island tourism, was at $152,879 compared to $74,832 in July 2020.
“Grand Island was fortunate to be able to host as many shows as we did this summer,” Johnson said. “There were shows that simply postponed for a year, there were other shows that had been on the books for 2021 and there were shows that needed to find a home. We had the accommodations in the facilities to accommodate those shows. So kudos to Grand Island for being able to host the shows.”
She said great team work was shown by all the GILCA partners as the livestock barns were kept clean and work crews were fast and efficient in turning over the livestock barn complex, in less than a week in some cases, from one national livestock show to the next.
Whether it’s livestock shows or sports competitions, Johnson said, “We like events coming into our community because that’s revenue that we would normally wouldn’t have. Those visitors are in the stores, they’re filling up their cars with gas, they’re eating at the restaurant, and they’re shopping. That’s new revenue coming into our community.”
And because the Fonner Park livestock barns have garnered a national reputation, Johnson said GILCA officials keep active with new bids from national livestock organizations to bring their shows to Grand Island.
“Just this week, we received proposals for three shows,” she said. “When people want to come back, that’s a tribute to the facilities and the people who plan these facilities, it’s a tribute to the staff who are working their tails off to ensure that the facilities are ready, and to bond in team for putting together the proposals and being accommodating, helpful and courteous with all the groups that are coming in.”
And the future of those livestock facilities will be greatly enhanced, Johnson said as the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation Master Planning Committee will be hosting a public listening session from 5 7 p.m. Monday in the Nebraska Building at Fonner Park. The goal of the session to further detail the process for long-range planning for the Fonner Park Campus and to gather publics input, ideas and suggestions for the future of the campus as well as their ideas for the best use and future growth of the campus and the Nebraska State Fair.
“All interested people are genuinely encouraged to attend this session and offer constructive criticism, ideas, suggestions and dreams for the Fonner Park physical plant to better host the Nebraska State Fair, Fonner Park Race Meet and the diverse multiple events that are or could be hosted hereon,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.
Those not able to attend the public listening session can fill out the online survey at https://bit.ly/nsfmasterplan.