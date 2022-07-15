Weekend roundup: 40 artists to celebrate 40 years

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the 2022 Art in the Park will be all about the artists.

“We have 40 artists, mainly from the Tri-Cities, but also from Nebraska and Kansas,” said Jean Cook, who has served as the event’s registrar since 2000, “and we invite people to come and see the beautiful things they all have to offer.”

Those artists will display their paintings, quilts, pottery, sculptures, jewelry, woodworking and photography and it all will be for sale. Many have previously taken part in the event, but a few are new this year.

The annual event, organized by the Art in the Park Committee and the Grand Island Art Club, is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Stolley Park.

In addition to the artists the event will feature a strolling musician who will provide entertainment throughout the grounds, and three food trucks.

“Kettle corn will be here!” Cook said of the fun time snack. Pig in a Bag and the Cosmopolitan Club (hot dogs, hamburgers, funnel cakes, etc.) are the other two food trucks that will be open.

Also serving treats will be a “guy on a bicycle” selling ice cream.

The organizing committee is already looking forward to the “next 40 years,” Cook said, and she would like to get younger people involved so the event can continue.

“It’s always good to have new blood,” she said.

Along with Art in the Park, the Hall County Historical Society will be offering tours of the historic Stolley House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In case of bad weather, Art in the Park will be rescheduled for Aug. 14.

Also this weekend ...

— Hear Grand Island, featuring Katy Guillen and the Drive, Mad Dog and the 20/20s, Wild Roses and DJ Problems, Friday, Railside Plaza. Gates open at 6 p.m., music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 5. No admission charge; facebook.com/HearGI.

— Band on the Bricks, featuring Brooke Byam & The Daymakers, variety cover group from Nashville, 6 p.m. Friday, downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets.

— Adams County Fair, through Sunday, 947 S. Baltimore, Hastings. Entertainment lineup includes: Walker Hayes, with special guest Luke Mills, 7:30 p.m. Friday (GA tickets are $30, reserved seats are $35 and $45, pit tickets are $50); and Nelly, 8:30 p.m. Saturday (GA tickets are $30, reserved seats are $40 and 50, pit tickets are $60); 402-462-3247 or www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com

— Cruise Weekend 2022, celebrating 35 years, through Sunday, Kearney. Event includes car shows and auctions, entertainment, food, bike shows, parade, concerts and more. Schedule of events: Kearney Cruise Nite on Facebook.

— Platte River Charity Shoot, 29th annual event to benefit Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska, Saturday, Heartland Public Shooting Park. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.; first shoot starts at 8; awards presented at 4:30 p.m.; 308-384-7896 or www.PlatteRiverCharityShoot.com

— Howard County Fair, through Wednesday, St. Paul. Special activities include Midstates Mud Racing, 1 p.m. Saturday; barbecue cook-off on Sunday, and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. Tuesday. ($10; free for kids 5 and younger); www.howardcountyfair.net

A look ahead

— Hall County Fair, Wednesday, July 20, through Sunday, July 25, Fonner Park. Special events include: Grand Island bands Exit 312 and BD and the Boys, 5 to 7 p.m., Aurora Co-op Pavilion; Cruise Nite car show, 6 to 9 p.m., and the “Roots N Boots” tour, featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, 7:30 p.m., Heartland Events Center (tickets are $22 plus fees), on Friday; and the Blue House Band and The Rent to Own Horns, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Ana Popovic, 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Triple Play (Bases Loaded with one out), 8 to 11 p.m., Aurora Co-op Pavilion, on Saturday; DC Lynch Carnival (Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons); and sanctioned kids pedal pull, in addition to traditional fair events; hallcountyfair.com.

— Buffalo County Fair, Wednesday, July 20, through Sunday, July 25 3807 Ave. N., Kearney. Entertainment lineup includes: Sawyer Brown, 7:30 p.m. Thursday (tickets are $14.99); Chase Rice and Jameson Rodgers, 7:30 p.m. Friday ($20 to $55); and Great White and Slaughter, 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($25 to $45). Ticket information: buffalocountyfairgrounds.com.

— Polk County Fair, Wednesday, July 20, through Sunday, July 25, Osceola. Special events include a free community barbecue and ice cream social, ranch rodeo and live music from Lee Phillips on Thursday; Figure 8 races and live music from Arcade Radio on Friday; kids pedal tractor pull, demolition derby, and music from the Justin Kane Band on Saturday; and Show & Shine car show on Sunday; polk-county-fair.com.