Weekend roundup: Celebration honors baseball legend

ST. PAUL — More than 30 years ago, folks in St. Paul decided to pay tribute to one of Howard County’s most famous sons.

And Grover Cleveland Alexander Days was born.

But just who was Grover Cleveland Alexander and what did he do to get a community celebration named after him? Well, he was an American Major League baseball player who played from 1911 to 1930 for the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1938, the only player elected that year. He is still considered one of the best pitchers in league history.

In 1999 he ranked 12th on the Sporting News list of 100 Greatest Baseball Players and was a nominee for the Major League Baseball All-Century Team.

OK, but how does Howard County fit in? For that answer, you need to look back to 1887, when Alexander was born on Feb. 26 in nearby Elba, just 10 miles from St. Paul. One of 13 children, he was named for President Grover Cleveland, who was serving his first term. (Trivia time: Alexander was the subject of the 1952 biographical film “The Winning Team,” and was portrayed by Ronald Reagan, giving him the unique distinction of being the only pro baseball player named for one U.S. president and portrayed by another.)

He played semi-professional baseball in his youth, signing his first professional contract at age 20 in 1907 for $50 per month. He started playing with the Phillies in 1911 and continued to play for the major league until he retired in 1930.

Alexander died Nov. 4, 1950, at the age of 63, in St. Paul. He is buried in the community’s Elmwood Cemetery. His baseball career was the inspiration for the Nebraska Baseball Museum, which opened in the early ’90s in St. Paul.

Grover Cleveland Alexander Days 2022

GCA Days open Friday night with the Royal Coachman poker run at 4, and a steak feed from 5:30 to 7:30 in the Catholic Church parish hall. Duck races (6:30 p.m., starting at Family Eye Care) will be followed by cardboard boat races (7:30 p.m., city pool).

Saturday features sports tournaments, a pancake feed, the Royal Coachmen Car Club Car and Motorcycle Show (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), quilt show,, vendor and craft fair, tractor show and games, Pinewood Derby, and turtle races.

The parade with the theme “A Slice of the Good Life” kicks off at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

Sunday events in St. Paul include a community church service featuring Ron Brown (9:30 a.m., Civic Center), golf scramble, a motorcycle poker run hosted by the Central Plains American Legion Riders Chapter 119, community barbecue, (5:30 to 7 p.m., city park), a magic show featuring Jeff Quinn, with a fireworks show closing out the evening.

Registration for the poker run is open from noon to 1 p.m. at the Royal Coachmen Clubhouse; the freewill donation registration will benefit Operation Comfort Warriors. The route will include stops in Worms, Central City, Marquette, Grand Island and Loup River Distilling.

“The American Legion’s Operation Comfort Warriors program was created to provide ‘nonessentials’ — items that help wounded warriors recovery but usually don’t show up as a budget line on government spreadsheets,” said Mike Rowley, one of the event’s organizers. “Some patients might need loose-fitting sweatsuits to cover healing wounds from burns. Others might need an iPod to help drown out the tinnitus that has plagued their ears since their vehicle struck an IED. From gift cards to electronics, these gifts will not make our wounded warriors whole again, but they do express our nation’s gratitude.”

For more information on the Sunday poker run, call Rowley at 308-754-5224.

New in 2021 was the addition of Sunday events in Elba, Alexander’s birthplace. That continues this year with kids games and activities throughout the day, a horseshoe tournament, coed sand volleyball and a cornhole tournament.

St. Paul is located about 25 miles north of Grand Island on U.S. Highway 281; Elba is 10 miles northwest of St. Paul, via Highways 92 and 11.

For more information about GCA Days and a complete schedule of events, check online at www.gcadays.com/schedule.

NPCC raffle car to visit St. Paul

The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will make an appearance in St. Paul this weekend.

The car will be at the 31st annual Royal Coachmen Car and Motorcycle Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets will be available for purchase at that time.

The Oldsmobile is the 17th raffle vehicle produced by the college’s Transportation Division. It was restored by students in the Automotive Technology and Auto Body Technology programs.

The original interior and rear end of the Cutlass were maintained. Automotive students put in a L33 aluminum block engine, which was introduced in 2005 as the “high performance” 5.3L engine. They also installed a 4L65-E heavy-duty automatic transmission — designed to harness performance engines on the street and strip.

Auto Body students added a custom hood and a rear trunk spoiler, painted the vehicle its original gray and silver color and repainted the pinstripes on the sides.

A total of 10,000 raffle tickets will be offered at a cost of $10 each. Proceeds will be used for scholarships for students in the college’s transportation programs and to help offset the cost of producing the next raffle car project. In addition to tickets available for sale during the show in St. Paul, they are also available at Duncan Upholstery in Cairo.

The drawing for the Oldsmobile will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte.

Also this weekend ...

— “Small Town Summer Fun,” Litchfield Old Settlers Picnic, through Sunday, Litchfield. Event includes: firemen’s barbecue, variety show, ice cream social and fireworks (10 p.m.) on Friday; parade (10:30 a.m.), sports tournaments, kids activities, community barbecue (6:30 p.m.) and street dance featuring Sweetwater on Saturday; and church in the park on Sunday. Litchfield is about 50 miles northwest of Grand Island on Highway 2. Information: Litchfield Community Club on Facebook.

— Platte County Fair, through Sunday, Ag Park, 822 15th St., Columbus. Entertainment lineup includes: Nebraska Bush Pullers, followed by the Tim Zach Band, 7 p.m. Friday ($10); and the Judd Hoos Band, 8 p.m. Saturday (free). Columbus is about 60 miles northeast of Grand Island via Highway 30. Information: www.agpark.com or 402-564-0133.