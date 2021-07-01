Weekend roundup: Stuhr celebrates a historic 4th; Central City hosts Lone Tree Days

No matter who you talk to about summer activities, one sentiment keeps popping up over and over and over again: “We’re just glad to be back and excited to be together again.”
And that’s quickly followed by “People are aching to get out and actually see each other.”
Chris Hochstetler, executive director at Stuhr Museum, and Nancy McGinnis, executive director at the Central City Area Chamber of Commerce, echoed similar thoughts when talking about activities planned for the Fourth of July weekend.
“What I’m most looking forward to this holiday weekend,” Hochstetler said, “is having people here again. We did do something last year, but it was so different because we were so restricted. This year will be so much better.”
Sthur Museum will host its annual 1890s Independence Day celebration with a full slate of activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s a special time,” he said, “because it’s that celebration of who we are as Americans, where we came from and how we got here, and when it’s done at a place like Stuhr, it becomes very special.”
McGinnins concurred. Central City will host its annual Lone Tree Days celebration starting Thursday night and running through Monday.
“The thing I’m most excited about with Lone Tree Days this year is that we actually get to have a Lone Tree Days,” she said. “We had a pretty successful event last year, but it was virtual. This year it’s all about getting people out and getting them together. With the theme ‘Cementing Our Legacy: Building the Future on a Solid Foundation,’ we are looking forward, not back. Central City was fortunate that we only lost one local business during the pandemic and we want to celebrate that.”
Stuhr Museum
Independence Day in Railroad Town features family-friendly fun for people of all ages with a historic twist.
The museum opens at 9 a.m. and the schedule kicks off with a German-language church service sponsored by the Hall County Historical Society at 10 in the historic church in Railroad Town. It is the former Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, which was built in 1888, north of Hampton, in neighboring Hamilton County.
Paul Hofricter will lead the service and sermon in German and it will be translated in English by his wife, Diana Hofricter. The couple spent 17 years in Germany on missions. There will be special music and hymns sung in German.
The service, which has been held since the 1980s, honors the large number of German immigrants who settled in Nebraska. The first immigrants in Hall County arrived on July 4, 1857. They brought with them the Reformation Faith and diligently sowed the seed of the word of God.
There is no admission charge to the grounds for those wishing just to attend the service. For more information about the service, call 308-480-3086.
Other scheduled activities include an anvil firing at noon in the Cleary parking lot near the church; and a “mammoth” parade down Main Street in Railroad Town. It will start at about 2 p.m. from the Henry Glad Roller Mill. A patriotic band concert and historic Independence Day program will follow the parade at the Railroad Town Bandstand.
Races and games, including vintage “base ball,” will take place after the program has concluded.
The Silver Dollar will be serving lunch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or while supplies last. Pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips and other sides will be available. Ice cream and sodas will be available for purchase until 5 p.m.
“New in Town” remains on display in the Stuhr Building through Sept. 6.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for youths; for more information, call 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org
Lone Tree Days
CENTRAL CITY — First things first: Where does the name of the event come from?
The original “lone tree” was a solitary cottonwood tree along the north side of the Platte River about three miles southwest of where Central City is located. At a reported 10- to 12-foot circumference at its base and 50 feet tall, it was a landmark for pioneers as early as 1833. Legend has it that Native American chiefs held council under its shade.
According to a 2011 article in the Independent (when a historical marker there was rededicated), in 1858, it was selected by the Western Stage Co., as the site for the Lone Tree Station that operated in 1860 and 1861. In 1858, the Nebraska Territorial Legislature established Merrick County and designated “Elvira” as its mythical county seat located near present-day Central City.
In 1865, the tree blew over during a severe storm. The tree had died a couple years earlier and this was thought to have been caused by two factors. First, as pioneers passed along the Overland and Mormon trails, they made carvings in its bark, thereby gradually destroying it. Second, pioneers often built campfires at the base of the tree, which may have further weakened it.
In 1866, the mythical “Elvira” was given an actual location in a town called Lone Tree, which, in 1875, would be renamed Central City. In 1911, a monument was erected on the site of the original cottonwood tree, and in 1941, another cottonwood tree was planted next to the monument, which was rededicated on July 3, 2011.
Lone Tree Days was started in the early 1980s to celebrate the community’s history.
The 2021 event gets underway with a family fun night from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in North Park; the start of the “Golden Egg” hunt and the first clue at 7:30 at the State Theater; and the premiere of the movie “Paralyzed” at the theater.
Friday features “Pack the Pavement” sidewalk sales downtown and citywide garage sales. The annual Fireman’s Dance sponsored by the Central City Fire Department features the band Ain’t Dead Yet and starts at 8 p.m. at the Independent Club.
Saturday is a full day with sports tournaments, a vendor fair, special food offerings, farmers market, petting zoo, the annual Teddy Bear Picnic sponsored by the Merrick County Historical Society, kids and family activities and more.
The day wraps up with the Prairie Creek Vineyard Block Party from 3 to 9 p.m. along 16th Avenue.
Sunday features a car and motorcycle show and the annual Lone Tree Days parade starting at 7 p.m.
“We have a new parade route this year,” McGinnis said. “It will start on Highway 14 and travel to the courthouse. This route goes right by both Litzenberg and Azria Health so their residents can watch the parade. This route also features several spots that offer parking so people can gather to watch the parade in groups.”
Fireworks starting around 10 p.m. at the Merrick County Fairgrounds will wrap up the 2021 celebration. For a complete schedule of events, check online at www.centralcitychamber.org/
Also this weekend ...
— Iglesia Eben-Ezer Church annual Independence Day festival, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 502 E. Capital Ave. Event includes an inflatable bounce house, tram rides for children, multicultural food, games with prizes, face painting, soccer tournaments for teams to join, and much more. Raffle cash prizes are available for a $20 donation. Information: 308-370-3557 or www.ebenezernebraska.org
— Firecracker 5K, 7 a.m. Sunday, Stuhr Museum. Information: 308-385-5316.
— Hall County Historical Society Pioneer Park fountain dedication, noon Sunday, Pioneer Park, West Second Street. Information: 308-380-4480.
— Stolley Park Railroad, 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 5 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting. Information: 308-385-5459.
— Chapman Community Fourth of July Celebration, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chapman Park. Grilled hot dogs provided; bring a side dish or dessert for potluck if you wish. Friends, fun and games and fireworks at dusk; donations are welcome to help fund next year’s event. Information: 308-380-2417.
— “We are Legends,” Merna Heritage Days, Friday and Saturday, Merna. Event includes the Anselmo-Merna Foundation Banquet Friday eventing at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow; pancake feed, vendor fair, pedal tractor pull, games and activities for all ages; parade (10 a.m.), alumni barbecue (5:30 p.m.) and fireworks on Saturday.
— “The Bridge Concert,” a collaboration between Hear Grand Island and the Multicultural Coalition, featuring Omaha’s Rosendo Robles with Hear G.I. alums and Las Cruxes, and Lincoln’s The Fey, Railside Plaza. Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday; music runs from 7 to 11. No admission charge; information: www.facebook.com/HearGI/
— Fourth of July barbecue fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Calvary Lutheran Church parking lot, 1304 N. Custer. Menu includes hot dogs, hamburgers, salads, desserts and beverages; freewill donations. Take-out orders available. Information: 308-382-5446.