Weekend roundup: Stuhr celebrates a historic 4th; Central City hosts Lone Tree Days

No matter who you talk to about summer activities, one sentiment keeps popping up over and over and over again: “We’re just glad to be back and excited to be together again.”

And that’s quickly followed by “People are aching to get out and actually see each other.”

Chris Hochstetler, executive director at Stuhr Museum, and Nancy McGinnis, executive director at the Central City Area Chamber of Commerce, echoed similar thoughts when talking about activities planned for the Fourth of July weekend.

“What I’m most looking forward to this holiday weekend,” Hochstetler said, “is having people here again. We did do something last year, but it was so different because we were so restricted. This year will be so much better.”

Sthur Museum will host its annual 1890s Independence Day celebration with a full slate of activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s a special time,” he said, “because it’s that celebration of who we are as Americans, where we came from and how we got here, and when it’s done at a place like Stuhr, it becomes very special.”

McGinnins concurred. Central City will host its annual Lone Tree Days celebration starting Thursday night and running through Monday.