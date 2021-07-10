Weird year for weather: NWS Hastings has gone nearly a year without issuing a tornado warning

This has been an interesting year so far weather-wise, with a heavy snow season, record-breaking cold weather in February, record-breaking heat in June, more than 8 inches of rain in March and now the drought is back.
Recently, the National Weather Service in Hastings posted an interesting piece of information. It reported that, in its 36-county coverage area that includes counties in both Nebraska and Kansas, it had been 329 days, as of Friday, that they have not issued a tornado warning somewhere in their coverage area.
Typically, the part of Nebraska and Kansas that the NWS Hastings covers is in what is classified as “tornado alley.”
According to Wikipedia, “Tornado Alley is a loosely defined area of the central United States where tornadoes are most frequent. The term was first used in 1952 as the title of a research project to study severe weather in areas of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.”
Tornadoes, yes; serious ones, no
According to NWS Hastings meteorologist Jerilyn Billings Wright, it is not that there haven’t been tornadoes spotted during that time period, but what did appear wasn’t serious enough for the weather service to issue a tornado warning.
A tornado warning is issued when a tornado funnel is sighted or indicated by weather radar. The warning means that people should take shelter immediately. A tornado warning is issued when severe weather is happening. When a warning is issued, it’s time to go to a safe place and put a family’s tornado response plan into action.
During Severe Weather Week in March, the NWS Hastings said that 2020 was a “down” year for tornadoes in Nebraska. Only 21 tornadoes were reported — less than half of the 30-year average of 51. The weather service said that the majority of the tornadoes were reported in central and western Nebraska.
During the last 15 years, tornado numbers generally have declined on average across the state on a yearly basis, the weather bureau said.
“While there are some short-term weather and climate-related trends, which can influence severe weather frequency, such as drought or El Niño/La Niña, the exact reason for the longer decline is unknown,” according to the weather service.
The total of 21 tornadoes in 2020 was 20 less than the 1950-2020 average of 41, and 30 less than the 30-year average of 51.
There were no deaths or injuries resulting from last year’s tornado season.
The longest track of a tornado last year was 4.2 miles on July 8 near Silver Creek in Merrick County. The greatest width was 250 yards in July near Marsland in Dawes County. That was also the strongest tornado recorded last year, being classified as a EF2.
Custer and Perkins counties each had the most tornadoes last year with three apiece.
There were 11 days on which there was at least one confirmed tornado. The most tornadoes in one day was five on June 8 and July 8 last year. June was when the most tornadoes were recorded.
A tornado is a violently rotating column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm down to the ground. Tornadoes are capable of completely destroying well-made structures, uprooting trees, and hurling objects through the air like deadly missiles, as Grand Island well knows.
On June 3,1980, Grand Island’s tornado outbreak, also known as “The Night of the Twisters,” produced seven destructive tornadoes that caused five deaths and millions of dollars in property damage.
While the weather has been hot and dry this summer, it has been relatively quiet when it comes to severe weather.
But the weather service warns that tornadoes can occur at any time of day or night and at any time of the year.
For the next week, in Grand Island, the NWS Hastings forecast calls for shower and thunderstorms Saturday before the weather cools down on Sunday with a high of 78 and a low of about 55.
The beginning of the workweek has Monday’s high near 84 with a low of about 60.
Tuesday heats up with a high near 89 and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.