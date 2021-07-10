Weird year for weather: NWS Hastings has gone nearly a year without issuing a tornado warning

During Severe Weather Week in March, the NWS Hastings said that 2020 was a “down” year for tornadoes in Nebraska. Only 21 tornadoes were reported — less than half of the 30-year average of 51. The weather service said that the majority of the tornadoes were reported in central and western Nebraska.

During the last 15 years, tornado numbers generally have declined on average across the state on a yearly basis, the weather bureau said.

“While there are some short-term weather and climate-related trends, which can influence severe weather frequency, such as drought or El Niño/La Niña, the exact reason for the longer decline is unknown,” according to the weather service.

The total of 21 tornadoes in 2020 was 20 less than the 1950-2020 average of 41, and 30 less than the 30-year average of 51.

There were no deaths or injuries resulting from last year’s tornado season.

The longest track of a tornado last year was 4.2 miles on July 8 near Silver Creek in Merrick County. The greatest width was 250 yards in July near Marsland in Dawes County. That was also the strongest tornado recorded last year, being classified as a EF2.

Custer and Perkins counties each had the most tornadoes last year with three apiece.