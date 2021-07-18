Welcome to Grand Island: New entryway signs are coming

Have you noticed the entryway sign on Highway 281 is missing?

It was removed in June to make way for a new sign coming in August. If you travel Highway 281 regularly, you will notice dirt work occurring soon as a new berm is put in place.

Grand Island currently has three entryway sign locations — Highway 281, East Highway 30 and the airport. All three of these signs will be replaced. The Highway 281 sign is the first and the new sign will be in place in time for the State Fair and Husker Harvest Days.

The original sign at Highway 281 was put in place in 1995. If that feels like ions ago, that is because it pretty much was. Consider that eBay was founded that same year. Google Maps and iPhones did not exist yet. The aged sign was to last 10 years and it has been 25 years.

The new entryway sign process has proved complicated and time consuming. An initial committee was formed in 2015. Their first discussions were centered around placement options — do you keep the signs where they currently are or do you move them? And, what about a new sign for South Locust — where should it be? The group made some progress before stalling out and taking a break.