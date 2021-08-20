Welcome to Memorial Stadium: Grand Island Senior High hoping for big crowds this year

With few COVID restrictions in place, Grand Island Senior High will be able to welcome larger crowds this season to the new and improved Memorial Stadium.
Not only that, fans will be able to have popcorn.
As of now, face masks won’t be required this fall at Memorial Stadium as long as fans stay outside — i.e., in the stands.
The only time people will need to wear masks is if they go underneath the stadium, on either the east side or the west side.
To use one of the restrooms, fans will be required to wear masks. But another restroom is available for people who are unmasked.
“It’s going to be hard to monitor, but hopefully everybody will just pack a mask in their bags,” said GISH activities director Cindy Wells.
Fans won’t need to wear masks to the concessions stands. Last football season, the concessions stands weren’t open. Bottled water was handed out. The concession stands were open for track season earlier this year.
A year ago, facemasks were required at all Islander football games. Each student participating was allowed to have four family members in attendance. That rule applied to each athlete, pep band member, cheerleader and dance team member.
This year, all fans are welcome.
“We are so excited to open our beautiful stadium to our home crowd and our spectators,” Wells said.
“I think what’s going to happen is our community, our state, is excited to get football season going. And we hope we have a sellout every game,” she said.
The renovated Memorial Stadium holds 5,200 people.
Central Catholic will play three games this season at Memorial Stadium, with two at its home field.
During GISH games, three concession stands will be open — two on the west side and one on the east side.
For Central Catholic games, the main concession stand will be open on the west side.
GISH’s first home game this season will be Sept. 10 against Lincoln Southeast.
Wells will inform visiting schools about this year’s policy.
Last year, visiting fans were allowed into the stadium for only the last two games.
The Nebraska School Activities Association said that, in order for GISH to host a playoff game, conditions had to be the same for both schools. GISH made the change for the last regular season game as well, against Norfolk. The playoff game was against Pius X.
The expanded Memorial Stadium opened in the fall of 2019, when construction was still not complete. A temporary concession stand was used.
The public is invited to the stadium’s rededication celebration Sunday evening. Self-guided tours will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a ceremony at 7.
On Saturday, GISH will release a link to allow people to reserve seats in the stadium’s purple section.
In the past, only football parents were allowed to reserve seats, Wells said.
Central Catholic’s games at Memorial Stadium will be Sept. 17 with. North Platte St. Pat’s and Oct. 15 with Twin River, which is Homecoming.
Last year, the Crusaders played all of their home games at the school.
Asked about playing at home, Principal Jordan Engle said, “It’s just a good opportunity for us to take some pride in our field.”
In the past, the school didn’t feel it had the necessary ingredients to play at home. But the addition of bleachers two years ago and building the Five Points Bank structure makes it possible. “Portable lighting’s obviously not ideal, but it works,” he said.
The Five Points Bank Fieldhouse includes a concession stand, restrooms and a crow’s nest/press box.