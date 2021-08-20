Welcome to Memorial Stadium: Grand Island Senior High hoping for big crowds this year

With few COVID restrictions in place, Grand Island Senior High will be able to welcome larger crowds this season to the new and improved Memorial Stadium.

Not only that, fans will be able to have popcorn.

As of now, face masks won’t be required this fall at Memorial Stadium as long as fans stay outside — i.e., in the stands.

The only time people will need to wear masks is if they go underneath the stadium, on either the east side or the west side.

To use one of the restrooms, fans will be required to wear masks. But another restroom is available for people who are unmasked.

“It’s going to be hard to monitor, but hopefully everybody will just pack a mask in their bags,” said GISH activities director Cindy Wells.

Fans won’t need to wear masks to the concessions stands. Last football season, the concessions stands weren’t open. Bottled water was handed out. The concession stands were open for track season earlier this year.

A year ago, facemasks were required at all Islander football games. Each student participating was allowed to have four family members in attendance. That rule applied to each athlete, pep band member, cheerleader and dance team member.