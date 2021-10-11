Welcome to our Island: Student ambassadors give guidance at GIPS

When Grand Island Public Schools academy model began four years ago, the district conceived of an additional opportunity to offer students — students like Grand Island Senior High junior Clarisa Lopez.
Student ambassadors for the school give tours, recruit for the academies and make fellow students feel welcome. Nicki Stoltenberg, Academy Partnership liaison for GIPS, is the student ambassador sponsor. “We like to say that we promote the Academies of Grand Island Senior High and we are really the recruiting mechanism for the academies.”
When more than 50 educators from National Career Academy Coalition descended on GIPS Academies’ campuses, students like Lopez were the faces and personalities of the district. The visitors, hailing from across the country, were in town to look at the district’s academy model — a cornerstone in GIPS range of educational experiences.
“When we explored the academy model at senior high several years ago, having a student ambassador program was one of the big rocks in the model,” Stoltenberg said.
The ambassadors go to events to help promote the academies to elementary and middle schools students, but they also give tours, Lopez said. “One of the tours that I was involved in was the first day for freshman here. We helped them going to their classes, show them where to go.”
It becomes much more than guiding a new student to their classroom, Lopez said. It can be guiding them into the GIPS community.
English is Lopez’s second language. The fact that she speaks Spanish fluently gives her the opportunity to help connect some students who might not speak English well with activities and finding new friends.
Lopez said she can relate. Her family came to Grand Island from Guatemala when she was 10 years old.
“I was shy at first,” she said. “By doing this, I have gained leadership — more confidence in myself.”
“I have friends that only speak Spanish they’re like newcomers and I encourage them to do more things. They’re scared to like get involved because they don’t know English. They don’t want to get bullied. I got bullied too. People would laugh at me if I pronounced words wrong,” she said.
When new students realize she speaks Spanish, it’s encouraging, Lopez said. “They will like go up to me and be like, ‘Hey, can you help me?’ It’s really important to know Spanish and English, so that’s really I’m really thankful for that.”
Stoltenberg said efforts to connect students are a priority.
The GIPS student ambassadors are a diverse group in many ways, Stoltenberg said. “We have ambassadors that are involved in lots of different things across the high school. We have students in band, we have students in theater, we have students are on the football team that are on the basketball team, the volleyball team. We’re lucky that we have a great group of students that are really involved when you say in all facets.”
Lopez said she keeps discovering more activities to discuss with her fellow students. “You get to learn there are new clubs sometimes I didn’t even know that were starting.”
Learning about the school and sharing information about the school has helped Lopez, she said. “By doing this I’ve gained leadership, more confidence in myself.”
Ambassador student candidates go through an application process, Stoltenberg explained.
“As ninth graders, their freshman seminar teachers and their principal Dr. Mintken chooses our ninth graders to be ambassadors. Tenth, 11th and 12th graders can apply every year. So we really have a good system that gives kids several opportunities to become an ambassador.”
There is training and other preparation involved in being a student ambassador, Stoltenberg said.
“Leadership tomorrow will come in and do a leadership one-on-one and then come back in October we’ll just talk about the brand – what it means to be the brand. We partner up and the juniors and seniors will pretend they’re the eighth graders or fifth graders and then the new ambassadors, then we’ll have them give the tour,” Stoltenberg explained. “We have some fun with the mock touring.”
“We do train pretty extensively on giving tours of the building. But what the ambassadors are so good at is customizing that tour.”
Customizing isn’t just based on grade level, like fifth graders and eighth graders, but various events, Stoltenberg said. “When we have parent-teacher conferences, we’ll have ambassadors strategically located throughout the building, giving folks directions, things like that.” Student ambassadors also were on hand at the recent Memorial Stadium rededication.
Through teaching others about their school, the ambassadors get something back, Lopez said. “You learn about yourself and learn even with small things, we make a difference.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.