Welcome to our Island: Student ambassadors give guidance at GIPS

It becomes much more than guiding a new student to their classroom, Lopez said. It can be guiding them into the GIPS community.

English is Lopez’s second language. The fact that she speaks Spanish fluently gives her the opportunity to help connect some students who might not speak English well with activities and finding new friends.

Lopez said she can relate. Her family came to Grand Island from Guatemala when she was 10 years old.

“I was shy at first,” she said. “By doing this, I have gained leadership — more confidence in myself.”

“I have friends that only speak Spanish they’re like newcomers and I encourage them to do more things. They’re scared to like get involved because they don’t know English. They don’t want to get bullied. I got bullied too. People would laugh at me if I pronounced words wrong,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When new students realize she speaks Spanish, it’s encouraging, Lopez said. “They will like go up to me and be like, ‘Hey, can you help me?’ It’s really important to know Spanish and English, so that’s really I’m really thankful for that.”

Stoltenberg said efforts to connect students are a priority.