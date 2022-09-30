Welsch leaves a legacy

DANNEBROG — With Roger Welsch’s death on Friday, Central Nebraska — and the state as a whole — lost a giant.

“His passing leaves a hole in our hearts,” said Gale Pemberton, a longtime friend who now lives in St. Paul. “I don’t even know where to start. His passion for Nebraska and the Pawnee was immeasurable.”

Pemberton and her late wife, Peggy Lang (who passed away in 2018), first got to know Welsch when he was in the process of opening the Pawnee Arts Center in Dannebrog in 2010.

When the couple read an article saying Welsch had gifted his land back to the Pawnee, it piqued their interest. Then a Dannebrog storefront was also gifted to the Pawnee.

In a 2013 interview with The Independent, Lang explained how the idea of making the empty building into an arts center originated when it rained on a powwow in Kearney. A Pawnee artist needed somewhere to store his paintings to dry out, and Welsch told him about the building in Dannebrog.

Any activity in an empty storefront is bound to attract attention in a small town, and soon people started coming by for a look and asking if the paintings were for sale.

Even before it was officially opened as the Pawnee Arts Center, Pemberton and Lang were “bugging” Welsch to let them help.

“We kept volunteering to go down to Oklahoma and pick up more art,” Pemberton said at the time, adding she thought Welsch didn’t believe they would travel such a distance.

In addition to helping secure art from Native artists, Pemberton also helped Welsch plan programs for the center.

“He wanted the center to be as authentic as possible,” she said, “nothing ‘Hollywood.’ He spent a lot of time doing research, looking for books — especially for children — and they were wonderful.”

Besides paintings, the center sold jewelry, craft items and books made by and about Native Americans of nearly every tribe.

‘Great place to grow and learn’

“The arts center was a great place to grow and learn about other cultures,” said Jean Lukesh, an author and retired educator who lives near Palmer.

She also worked with Welsch at center (she presented programs there), but met him several decades earlier.

Lukesh, who has written numerous books focusing on Nebraska history, including a widely used textbook for middle school students, said she “can’t remember a time I didn’t know him.”

Born in Lincoln, she was aware of who he was when he was teaching at Nebraska Wesleyan or the University of Nebraska. Then she moved to Grand Island “and everybody was talking about him.”

But it was when she got involved with the Nebraska Writers Guild in the 1970s that she first met him.

“He would come to meetings to give talks about Willa Cather, folklore and Native Americans, and I would think ‘I want to do that.’”

One of the “great things” about Welsch, Lukesh said, was bringing people together to work on various projects.

“If he knew two people he thought needed to get together, he made sure it happened.”

And that’s how Lukesh met Ronnie O’Brien, who was serving as the education director at the Archway in Kearney at the time.

O’Brien, who lives south of Shelton and teaches at Central Community College-Hastings, was looking at starting a pow-wow in Kearney and Welsch came by the Archway.

“Honestly, I was a little nervous,” O’Brien said about that initial meeting. But that soon passed and it wasn’t long before the two were in constant email contact.

Successful project

O’Brien has been working since the early 2000s to reestablish corn varieties the Pawnee grew in this area. Some varieties were down to a few kernels in a jar. Over the years, the project has seen much success.

“We both knew the things we were doing together were important.” O’Brien said of her work with Welsch. “There was a greater cause. The work was greater than the individual task.

“I’ve often wondered why I was worth his time, why he spent so much time teaching me. But I’ve often thought that if someone like him thought I could do something, there was no way I was going to let him down.”

Since meeting through Welsch, Lukesh and O’Brien have collaborated on several projects.

Both said they benefited greatly from his mentorship.

“He helped me so much with research for my books,” Lukesh said. “He taught me so much about the Pawnee. And the more I got involved, the more I loved the Pawnee people.

“Culture or color doesn’t matter. We are all one people.”

“I am a different person because of him,” O’Brien said. “He was always making people better, whether in a classroom as a professor, or just doing everyday stuff.”

Positive ‘Postcards’

But it wasn’t just his mentorship or his work with the Pawnee that people should remember. Both Lukesh and Pemberton, along with Dannebrog resident Lori Larsen, praise Welsch for the positive attention he brought to his home state via his “Postcards from Nebraska” segments on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Pemberton recalled that not too long after she moved to Dannebrog and she was working at the local drive-in, a family came in — “from several states away” — just to see if Dannebrog was a “real place.”

“They had watched his ‘Postcard’ segments, and couldn’t really believe this place existed,” she said. “They thought it would be like Garrison Keillor’s (fictional) Lake Wobegon. They were thrilled to find out it was real.”

Lukesh shared a similar story.

“I know of visitors to the area who go to Dannebrog just on the off chance they’ll run into Rog,” she said. “They take pictures of his house.”

Those visitors also got to “know” him via “Postcards.”

And then there is this story from Larsen:

“He (Welsch) got a letter simply addressed to ‘Guy in overalls from Nebraska.’ That’s it. Somehow it made its way to the post office in Dannebrog and was delivered to Roger. And it was from someone who had seen him on TV.”

Future unknown

Sadly, the Pawnee Arts Center was a victim of the floods that ravished the small Howard County community in March 2019.

“It broke his heart when it couldn’t be reopened,” Lukesh said. “He tried to save what was inside during the floods, but lost a lot of the stuff.

“When it went down it broke a lot of hearts. It was a special place and a special time. Things changed after the floods. It was a grounding place, it was like losing your home.”

As a community volunteer and member of the village board, Larsen has been working with FEMA and the Pawnee Nation since 2019 to repair the building. It has been brought back to where it can be reopened, but its future is unknown for now.

“That remains to be seen,” Larsen said.

Final thoughts

Storyteller. Activist. Mentor. Humorist. Icon.

Those are just a few of the words Pemberton, Lukesh, O’Brien and Larsen used to describe Welsch.

“He was one-of-a kind,” Pemberton said. “There will never be another like him. He could turn the most ordinary event into a great story.”

“He could tell the most amazing stories,” Lukesh added. “He was a great humorist. He’s legendary. He’s an icon.”

“He was a terrific communicator,” O”Brien said. “He wrote so many books, teaching classes, writing for magazines. He always had something going on.

“He was an activist in that he was ‘active,’ and he got things done. He would tell you things you needed to hear. And he would do the right thing, even if it could be detrimental to him. He was a mentor for so many people. The information he could pull off the top of his head was incredible.

“He has impacted more people than he will ever know. One of the people we are thankful for being in our lives.”

And Larson summed it up like this:

“It’s good he was who he was, because his stories will live on forever. His life here on earth may have ended, but it will go on for generations and generations.”