West Nile found in Hall County mosquitoes

West Nile virus has been detected in the mosquito population in Hall County, according to the Central District Health Department.
The virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked it up by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, mosquitoes pass the virus to humans. Viral activity has been low throughout the state this year. However, the health department is urging everyone to take precautions.
“Even though viral activity is low, the presence of West Nile virus in the area does warrant some attention with mosquitoes. Especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active,” said Jeremy Collinson, environmental health supervisor.
It is estimated that approximately 1 in 150 people infected with the West Nile virus will develop a more severe form of the disease. Serious illness can occur in people of any age, but people over 50 and transplant patients are at the highest risk when infected with West Nile. Most people who are infected will not develop any type of illness, but you cannot know ahead of time whether you’ll get sick if you are infected.
The easiest and best way to avoid West Nile is to prevent mosquito bites. Advice includes:
— When you are outdoors, use insect repellent containing an EPA-registered active ingredient such as DEET.
— Many mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn. Be sure to use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants at these times, or consider staying indoors during these hours.
— Make sure you have good screens on your windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.
— Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flower pots, buckets and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they aren’t being used.
For more information, contact the Central District Health Department at 308-385-5175.
