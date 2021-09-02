West Nile virus confirmed in Hall County

West Nile virus was detected in the mosquito population in Hall County on Aug. 24, says the Central District Health Department.

Even though viral activity is low, the presence of West Nile virus in the area does warrant some attention with mosquitoes, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, says CDHD. With the Nebraska State Fair underway and many spending more time outdoors, it’s important to know how to avoid West Nile virus.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, mosquitoes pass the virus to humans. Viral activity has been low throughout the state this year. But the CDHD is urging everyone to take precautions.

Approximately 1 in 150 persons infected with the West Nile virus will develop a more severe form of disease, CDHD said. Serious illness can occur in people of any age, but people older than 50 and some immunocompromised persons (i.e. transplant patients) are at the highest risk when infected. About four out of five who are infected with the virus will not develop any type of illness, but you cannot know ahead of time whether you’ll get sick.

The easiest and best way to avoid West Nile is to prevent mosquito bites.