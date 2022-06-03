Westridge adding Gates, Knickrehm as ‘feeder schools’

Westridge Middle School will have two additional feeder schools beginning school year 2022-2023.

Gates Elementary and Knickrehm Elementary School students who just completed fifth grade (incoming sixth graders) will attend Westridge. Students from other middle schools will not be required to “transfer back,” according to the district.

The shift is an effort to balance “enrollment across the three middle schools,” said a release by Grand Island Public Schools. “In monitoring campus enrollments along with student registrations for the upcoming school year, the district was clearly headed for another year of overcrowding at Barr and Walnut with Westridge under capacity.”

Westridge has been consistently “under capacity” in recent years, the release said. Barr and Walnut have been operating above capacity.

GIPS provided the following figures:

MIDDLE SCHOOL CAPACITY LEVELS:

• Barr Capacity = 725

• Walnut Capacity = 875

• Westridge Capacity = 700

LAST YEAR’S MIDDLE SCHOOL ENROLLMENT (‘21-’22):

• Barr = 775

• Walnut = 849

• Westridge = 556

PROJECTED ‘22 - ‘23 ENROLLMENT AS OF 5/15/2022 (WITHOUT GATES & KNICKREHM CHANGE):

• Barr = 764

• Walnut = 901

• Westridge = 565

PROJECTED ‘22-’23 ENROLLMENT WITH GATES & KNICKREHM TO WESTRIDGE:

• Barr = 704

• Walnut = 878

• Westridge = 648