Westridge Elmentary students deliver Christmas cheer to veterans in Grand Island, Kearney

A special Veterans Day guest at Westridge Middle School inspired students to take on a holiday project sending Christmas cards to more than 200 area veterans.
“Back on Veterans Day, we had Jack Pusel, who is a Vietnam vet come in and speak to our eighth-grade students,” explained Westridge Middle School eighth-grade math teacher Kathryn Zeller. “We had watched a video in my morning class about what are veterans and what it means for Veterans Day. A lot of them asked if they could write thank you notes for him coming to speak, so they wrote some thank you notes to him. He was so tickled pink.”
Pusel, a Vietnam War Navy veteran, is Zeller’s father. He shared the thank-you notes with fellow veterans. Reading through the heartfelt messages, Pusel got an idea. “I said to (Zeller) this would be absolutely great if some of the students could write some Christmas cards for the vets.”
And write they did — more than 200 holiday cards, being distributed to veterans in retirement facilities, the Veterans Affaris Medical Center, Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney and the VFW American Legion Hall.
“It was just one of these things that just started happening. It just ballooned,” Pusel said.
Many of the cards, some store-bought and signed with messages, others handmade, were done in class in conjunction with the school’s socioemotional class Cougar Time. Some students, like Austin Koch, even did some at home.
Koch said besides Pusel’s speech, his own family inspired him. “I heard about it and then I thought of my grandpa and how he served in the war. One night, I said to my parents, I’m going to make cards.”
Many of the cards were store-bought leftovers in Christmas stashes. That doesn’t make them any less touching, as the students carefully crafted hand-written messages of gratitude and well-wishes alongside the provided holiday greeting. Pusel said he noticed something about the greetings.
“You could tell if it was a sixth-grader or eighth-grader because the sixth graders’ (cards) were very, very, very simple,” he said with a chuckle. “They were ‘thank you vets’ or something simple.”
The cards were delivered in a steady flow, Pusel said. “Every time I turned around, my daughter was bringing me a whole bunch more.”
They were certainly needed, Pusel said. Some were delivered to the veterans home in Kearney.
“A lot of them never get a thing. They never get a thing at Christmas. Some are just put there and no family does anything. They get these cards and they just open up,” he said tearfully.
Zeller said a story of one such veteran her father told her about has stuck with her.
“(Pusel) knew a guy who was that of the Korean War, I believe, whose family had basically put him into like a long-term care center. They haven’t had contact with him. (Pusel) and his wife would try to send things to the guy every Christmas and write cards because he just doesn’t get any mail. It really has helped make a difference in his life.
“They were talking about how hard it is for a lot of that during the holidays because they just don’t tend to get a lot of mail, or they don’t have a lot of living relatives or friends around anymore.”
Her father’s idea fit.
“If we could do some cards, he just thought that might make a major difference.”
Every Westridge eighth-grader participated, and about one-third of the school’s student body, Zeller said. Koch was one of the students spreading the word around school, he said.
“I told my friends all about it. I told them, you should go and make some cards, because the veterans deserve cards because they served our country.”
The cards, many of them donated, have caught the attention of those outside the Tri-Cities, Zeller said.
“We actually got a letter in the mail from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, asking that we would continue to do this in the future.”
Zeller said Pusel told her the cards were well-received, and welcome in future years.
“He said that when he brought the cards to the American Legion VFW like several of them cried as they were looking through some of the cards. He said that he would definitely like to see us continued to have this relationship.”
Pusel said it was heartwarming going through the stacks of cards, and still had some to deliver. “I know it’s going to mean so much to the vets when they get them.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.