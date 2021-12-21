Westridge Middle School students deliver Christmas cheer to veterans in Grand Island, Kearney

“(Pusel) knew a guy who was that of the Korean War, I believe, whose family had basically put him into like a long-term care center. They haven’t had contact with him. (Pusel) and his wife would try to send things to the guy every Christmas and write cards because he just doesn’t get any mail. It really has helped make a difference in his life.

“They were talking about how hard it is for a lot of that during the holidays because they just don’t tend to get a lot of mail, or they don’t have a lot of living relatives or friends around anymore.”

Her father’s idea fit.

“If we could do some cards, he just thought that might make a major difference.”

Every Westridge eighth-grader participated, and about one-third of the school’s student body, Zeller said. Koch was one of the students spreading the word around school, he said.

“I told my friends all about it. I told them, you should go and make some cards, because the veterans deserve cards because they served our country.”

The cards, many of them donated, have caught the attention of those outside the Tri-Cities, Zeller said.